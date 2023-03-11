Home Business The Milan Stock Exchange sunk by gas prices and banks
Business

The overwhelming awakening of gas prices which have risen by 21.5% and the collapse of the two US banks put European price lists in crisis In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib lost 1.55%. Investors also evaluated the contrasting data on the US labor market: both the number of jobs and the unemployment rate increased more than expected in February, but in the end, the market focused on the encouraging signs coming from the growth of wages, which has slowed pace and could add water to the fire of Fed concerns. Among the main Milanese stocks, however, Leonardo (+3.03%) gained ground against the trend

BONDS

Closing slightly up at 181 points for the spread with the yield of ten-year Italian to 4.32%. from 4.4%. The search for safe-haven assets is driving bond yields down. 10-Year Treasury Notes hit 3.75%, up from 3.99% yesterday morning. German Bund at 2.50%, -10 basis points.

PETROLIUM

Il Brent trades at 82.25 dollars a barrel (+0.81%)the Wti to 76.26 dollars (+0.71%).

GAS

It leaps +21.5% at the TTF, closing at 53 euro/MWh. In France, four terminals for the management of liquefied gas are on hold due to the strike against the reform of the pension system.

CURRENCIES

Euro +0.7% to 1.067 against the dollar. The cross gains 0.5% this week.

ORO

1.8% salt to 1,860 dollars.

