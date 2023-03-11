A violent argument and then the shot that left no way out for Emanuele Costanza, a 41-year-old Roman known as “chef Costa”. Chef and owner of the restaurant…

A violent quarrel and then the shot that left no way out Emanuel Constance41-year-old Roman, known as “Chef Costa”. Chef and owner of the restaurant Artists’ restaurant. Killed with a blow to the head while driving a Mercedes in front of his club. A crime that took place in a matter of seconds last night around 7.30pm via Germano Sommeillerin Santa Croce in Gerusalemme in the neighborhood Esquiline. The killer left the murder weapon next to the victim before going to the police station in via Statilia where he turned himself in: “We had a fight and I killed him” so he confessed to the policemen. The 43-year-old FG originally from Naples and a partner of the victim in another club gave himself up, with his clothes still covered in blood. The agents of the Mobile team are now in charge of reconstructing the context in which the crime took place. Yet another murder in the capital, after that of Mihai Stefan Roman, shot dead by two killers on motorbikes on Wednesday evening in Casal de’ Pazzi.

The forensics men found and seized the murder weapon. Left next to the victim’s lifeless body. The investigations are now aiming to ascertain the motive behind the shot that killed the owner of the restaurant. From the investigations it is Costanza that the killer, have a drug record. Among the hypotheses, therefore, is that behind the killing there may be a debt accrued in the drug dealing environment. However the hot lead followed by the investigators it is also the business that revolved around the restaurant in via Sommeiller that the chef had taken over in 2019. Not without problems: from what has been ascertained, Costanza had had economic problems in recent months. For some months she hadn’t paid the rent. However, after an initial reminder from the owner cooperative of the walls, he was back in order. Again: in recent months, the local shutter had caught fire. A warning for an unpaid debt? Finally, there is another detail on which the investigations are currently focusing. From September, the Osteria degli Artisti also offered a pizzeria service for a few months: Costanza had hired a Neapolitan pizza maker. A deal that did not last long due to the constant quarrels between the chef and the pizza maker. The suspicion is that it is the same man who fired yesterday: the police officers do not exclude that personal reasons may have armed the killer’s hand, disagreements that have degenerated over the months.

A handful of customers, the assistant cook and a waitress were present at the time of the crime. Nobody saw or heard anything. The view was blocked by the gazebo. But all were taken and heard in the nearby police station in via Statilia. In particular, the employees of the tavern. The residents of via Sommeiller are in shockwhere Emanuele was known for the amatriciana cooked in cheese and its relationship with Floriana Seconds, former Big Brother winner. «For some time – said the tenants of the building adjacent to the restaurant – we had reported to the owners of the cooperative a strange group of people who frequented the tavern. Emanuele was a good boy but around him more and more often we noticed disreputable people. But here – they say bitterly – it’s the Far West by now, a boy can’t die like this».

