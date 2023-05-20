The (new) Rai of Roberto Sergio receives the applause of the Ugl. “Appreciation for the reopening of negotiations on the strike”

Ugl, praise for Roberto Sergio’s (new) Rai

“The reopening of the negotiation with the Rai company is good,” says Ugl in a note released in the past few hours. “We express our appreciation for the reopening by the new Rai top management of the strike negotiations unitary proclaimed for 26 May”.

“We wish a definitive qualitative leap in industrial relations which in the previous months have gone through a phase of profound crisis”. The Ugl then talks about the future of Rai.

“It needs a renewed sense of responsibility on the part of all the interested parties: politics, company, male and female workers”, the general secretary of the Federation said on behalf of the Ugl, Salvatore Muscarella and the Rai national secretary, Danilo Leonardi.

