Dan Friedkin with DiCaprio, De Niro and Scorsese in Cannes: the reason

CANNES (FRANCE) – After conquering the fEuropa League final with RomaPresident Dan Friedkin also takes prominence in Cannes, where the 76th edition of the Film Festival and the Giallorossi number one was photographed alongside Martin Scorsese and Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro.
A ‘red carpet’ towards Budapest
Dan Friedkin is in fact one of the producers of ‘Killers of the flower moon’, a film by the American director presented out of competition in the French event and set in America in the 1920s to tell the story of the massacre of the Osage, under whose earth lay oil fields. AND waiting to challenge Sevilla in Budapest the president of Rome thus enjoying the ‘red carpet’ in Cannes.
Roma-Bayer Leverkusen, the arrival of Dan Friedkin
Corriere dello Sport by subscription
Together for passion, choose how
Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, sections, rankings, tables, formations, previews.
Always with you, as you want