Dan Friedkin with DiCaprio, De Niro and Scorsese in Cannes: the reason

CANNES (FRANCE) – After conquering the fEuropa League final with RomaPresident Dan Friedkin also takes prominence in Cannes, where the 76th edition of the Film Festival and the Giallorossi number one was photographed alongside Martin Scorsese and Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro.

Irina Shayk, Izabel Goulart and Salma Hayek with Dan Friedkin and Leo DiCaprio at Cannes PHOTO

A ‘red carpet’ towards Budapest

Dan Friedkin is in fact one of the producers of ‘Killers of the flower moon’, a film by the American director presented out of competition in the French event and set in America in the 1920s to tell the story of the massacre of the Osage, under whose earth lay oil fields. AND waiting to challenge Sevilla in Budapest the president of Rome thus enjoying the ‘red carpet’ in Cannes.







Roma-Bayer Leverkusen, the arrival of Dan Friedkin



