Home » Dan Friedkin with DiCaprio, De Niro and Scorsese in Cannes: the reason
Health

Dan Friedkin with DiCaprio, De Niro and Scorsese in Cannes: the reason

by admin
Dan Friedkin with DiCaprio, De Niro and Scorsese in Cannes: the reason

The editorial staff Saturday 20 May 2023, 11.07pm

CANNES (FRANCE) – After conquering the fEuropa League final with RomaPresident Dan Friedkin also takes prominence in Cannes, where the 76th edition of the Film Festival and the Giallorossi number one was photographed alongside Martin Scorsese and Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro.

A ‘red carpet’ towards Budapest

Dan Friedkin is in fact one of the producers of ‘Killers of the flower moon’, a film by the American director presented out of competition in the French event and set in America in the 1920s to tell the story of the massacre of the Osage, under whose earth lay oil fields. AND waiting to challenge Sevilla in Budapest the president of Rome thus enjoying the ‘red carpet’ in Cannes.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, sections, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  Smallpox monkeys, suspected case also in Ancona: woman goes to the emergency room with erythema and breathing difficulties

You may also like

Non-repayable grants Ecological transition: Call TOCC

Cate Blanchett at the Cannes Film Festival: «Here’s...

Single medical centre: this is how healthcare “helps”...

50,000 march along the seafront of Naples

Fertilize tomatoes with yeast and sugar and make...

In Naples the procession to say no to...

Meloni: “Training of Ukrainian pilots? We don’t have...

Yoga to have Goddess legs

Beijing at the G7, ‘Taiwan is an internal...

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, gameplay videos taken from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy