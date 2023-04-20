The Nikkei rebounded 0.18%, approaching the high of the year

[Kyodo News Agency, April 20]Driven by high-tech sectors such as large manufacturers of semiconductor equipment, the Tokyo stock market rebounded on the 20th. The Nikkei index rose 50.81 points from the previous trading day to close at 28657.57 points, approaching the year’s high, an increase of 0.18%.

The Topix Index (TOPIX) fell 0.65 points to close at 2039.73 points, a decrease of 0.03%. About 922 million shares traded throughout the day.

The Nikkei opened lower in early trade. As the market has hovered at a high level recently, there has been a tendency to take profits. It once fell more than 100 points during the session.

Since then, the broader market has stopped falling and rebounded, driven by large high-tech related stocks such as semiconductor equipment manufacturer “Tokyo Electronics”. Boosted by the continuous increase in tourists from the interviewed days, retail sectors such as Fast Retailing also performed well.

However, in view of the fact that listed companies will disclose their financial reports for fiscal year 2022 one after another, the market has a strong wait-and-see mood, and the Nikkei index is relatively weak. (over)