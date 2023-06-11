Home » The number of people receiving unemployment benefits in the United States surged to 261,000 last week, a 21-month high – Teller Report Teller Report
Business

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits in the United States surged to 261,000 last week, a 21-month high – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits in the <a data-ail="1090055" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/united-states/" >United States</a> surged to a 21-month high of 261,000 last week – yqqlm

According to a CBS report on the 8th, the number of applications for unemployment benefits in the United States surged to 261,000 last week, reaching a 21-month high since October 2021. This shows that many companies have implemented large-scale layoff plans.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported on the 8th that the number of initial jobless claims rose to 261,000 in the single week ended June 3, an increase of 28,000 from 233,000 in the previous week and far exceeding market expectations of 235,000. The moving average of claims rose by 7,500 over the four-week period to now stand at 237,000. The data showed that it has become more difficult for the unemployed to find new jobs.

Claims typically start to rise when the economy deteriorates and approaches recession, and the latest data could be a warning sign. U.S. companies have recently seen a wave of layoffs, and many large companies have admitted to overhiring during the epidemic. IBM, Microsoft, McDonald’s, Morgan Stanley and others have announced layoffs in recent months. Since November last year, Amazon and Facebook parent companies have even announced two rounds of layoffs.

[Responsible editor: Lu Xiaofan]

See also  The stock exchanges today, July 14th. Government towards the crisis: Piazza Affari in decline, the spread rises

You may also like

Doctors Without Borders: An NGO fights multidrug-resistant tuberculosis

LGBT, do you defend gay and social rights?...

Lujiazui Interview|Qian Wenhui, Chairman of the Agricultural Development...

Inspiration for improving your web conferences

Rome Pride, from politicians looking for gay votes...

Financial Education About Stock Market And Economy :...

Banks, the curtain falls on Credit Suisse: Ubs...

Traffic light politicians continue to negotiate heating law...

Forum in Masseria, Minister Fitto: “PNRR, an opportunity...

Real estate: Tenant has been living in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy