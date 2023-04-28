Fiscal delegation, Gusmeroli: “Some decrees ready in a few months”. Interview

Interview by Affaritaliani.it to Alberto Gusmeroli, President of the Commission for Productive Activities, Commerce and Tourism of the Chamber; Head of the Tax Unit of the Economics Department of the League, Co-Relator of the tax delegation

“There is the possibility for employees to deduct expenses for the production of income: a very important provision, aimed at reducing the differences with respect to the category of self-employed workers”, he announces to Affaritaliani.it Alberto Gusmerolirapporteur of the tax delegation. INTERVIEW

You will be, together with Fabrizio Sala, rapporteur of the tax delegation in the Chamber. What are the times for approval? Will it arrive by the end of 2023?

“The Government has given itself 24 months for the implementing decrees but some decrees could see the light in a few months and/or some of these measures enter directly into the Budget maneuver: let’s not forget that these are measures to protect the tax payer, whose The rebalancing of relations with the tax authorities represents, together with the no longer postponeable issue of simplification, the significant novelty of this delegation. The last tax reform dates back to 1973/1974 and is fifty years old. This is a period of time in which bureaucratic complications and cumbersomeness have grown exponentially, resulting in an excruciating maze in which families and businesses find themselves bogged down, instead of fully dedicating themselves to the development of their business. On this, I give two immediate elements. First, the data from the World Bank, which place Italy among the most complicated countries on the planet; on the other hand, the degree of complication and prolixity of tax returns and instructions. In the ’70s it was possible to keep the accounts and draw up the tax return by hand, but now it is impossible without sophisticated programs and even digitization is sometimes a problem, for example when it requires the tax payer to receive information already in the Administration’s possession, with further loss of time. He asked me about the times: we have to be quick, this country needs and wants to grow”.

Are you open to contributions from the opposition or is the text almost armored?

“The text can always be improved. We are obviously open to all the constructive contributions that the opposition will want to make so that this country will finally change pace, with a view to a process of tax simplification and tax reduction that will boost growth, creating new jobs and contributing to the reversal of the worrying falling birth rate.The contribution of the League to the delegation was significant, with many bills included in the text: for example the abolition of micro-taxes whose revenue for the State is lower than their management cost , the reduction of the withholding tax, the reduction to three of the Irpef rates, the No tax area, the abolition of the Irap and the numerous tax simplifications such as the abolition of sector studies now called ISA and much more”.

