Home » Licenses of clubs from BiH | Sports
World

Licenses of clubs from BiH | Sports

by admin
Licenses of clubs from BiH | Sports

A session of the First Instance Commission for Club Licensing was held.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

FK Sarajevo, NK Široki Brijeg, FK Borac Banja Luka, HŠK Zrinjski, FK Tuzla siti, FK Željezničar, FK Velež and HŠK Posušje, FK Sloboda Tuzla, FK Igman Konjic, FK Sloga Doboj received a license to participate in Premier League competitions.

FK Leotar did not receive a license to participate in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sarajevo, Široki Brijeg, Borac, Zrinjski, Tuzla siti, Željezničar, Velež and Posušje, Sloboda received a license to participate in UEFA club competitions.

Igman Konjic did not receive a license to participate in UEFA club competitions, and Leotar and Sloga Doboj did not apply for participation in UEFA club competitions.

In accordance with the regulations on club licensing of FS BiH (Premier League BiH and UEFA competitions), a club that did not receive a license has the right to file an appeal with the Second Instance Commission for Club Licensing of the FS BiH within 15 days, from the date of receipt of the decision of the First Instance Commission for Club Licensing .

See also  Alberto Fernández in Rome: "Solving the debt problem, without harming the Argentines"

You may also like

Attrape-fle – You or you – Mondolinguo

Nigeria, 15 dead and five aid workers kidnapped...

Pope meets President and Prime Minister in Hungary...

Toussaint Louverture, the ex-slave turned hero of Haiti’s...

Richard Sharp, the BBC president has resigned: here’s...

Ukraine, Russian missiles on the city of Uman:...

United States, the iconic voice of the New...

Ukrainian Defense Minister: Counteroffensive is ready

there is something for everyone

The Chamber approves the Def, ok to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy