Licenses of clubs from BiH | Sports

A session of the First Instance Commission for Club Licensing was held.

FK Sarajevo, NK Široki Brijeg, FK Borac Banja Luka, HŠK Zrinjski, FK Tuzla siti, FK Željezničar, FK Velež and HŠK Posušje, FK Sloboda Tuzla, FK Igman Konjic, FK Sloga Doboj received a license to participate in Premier League competitions.

FK Leotar did not receive a license to participate in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sarajevo, Široki Brijeg, Borac, Zrinjski, Tuzla siti, Željezničar, Velež and Posušje, Sloboda received a license to participate in UEFA club competitions.

Igman Konjic did not receive a license to participate in UEFA club competitions, and Leotar and Sloga Doboj did not apply for participation in UEFA club competitions.

In accordance with the regulations on club licensing of FS BiH (Premier League BiH and UEFA competitions), a club that did not receive a license has the right to file an appeal with the Second Instance Commission for Club Licensing of the FS BiH within 15 days, from the date of receipt of the decision of the First Instance Commission for Club Licensing .