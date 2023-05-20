Home » The opening of the 2023 Beijing International Motorcycle Show, the independent “new force” brand has sprung up
Business

The opening of the 2023 Beijing International Motorcycle Show, the independent “new force” brand has sprung up

by admin
The opening of the 2023 Beijing International Motorcycle Show, the independent “new force” brand has sprung up

Original title: The sudden emergence of independent “new force” brands

News from our newspaper (Reporter Yang Tianyue) Yesterday, the 2023 Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition opened at the New China Exhibition. More than 500 well-known domestic and foreign brands and more than 80,000 motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the country attended the industry event. On the first day of the opening, classic models and new models of well-known international brands were released, and new energy motorcycles were also a highlight. Similar to the development path of the automobile industry, in the motorcycle industry, independent “new force” brands are emerging.

In the past five years, Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition has rapidly developed into a brand exhibition with strong influence in the domestic motorcycle industry. The reporter noticed that not only imported motorcycle brands such as Harley-Davidson, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, and Yamaha were present at this exhibition, but domestic brands were also louder than before. Zongshen, Loncin, Chunfeng, Leading domestic companies such as Qianjiang brought their classic models, and “new forces” such as Gewu, Excelle, Benda, and Xinyuan also made a collective appearance.

Mr. Guo, a citizen, is a motorcycle “enthusiast” and a member of the Beijing Black Bat Club. He organized a group with his friends to check in on the first day of the opening. “This motorcycle show clearly felt that there are more domestic brands and models than in the past. We noticed several domestic models, which are solid and beautiful.” Mr. Guo said.

The electrification trend that started in the automotive market extends to the motorcycle industry. At the booth of Gewu, a “new force” brand from Beijing, a simple-looking all-terrain new energy motorcycle attracted the attention of many people. “This is completely different from electric vehicles,” said the on-site staff. This new energy motorcycle can “turn its head”, and can also adapt to various terrains such as mud, sand, and steep slopes. “Power performance, etc. It is almost on par with gasoline trucks in every respect.”

See also  Twitter, new round of layoffs: Musk sends 10% of staff home

At the BMW booth, the mass-produced pure electric motorcycle CE04 has a “technical” appearance and is also very eye-catching. The reporter learned from the brand that according to the plan, the motorcycle urban travel series will be fully electrified from 2030.

In addition to popular models, the additional booths for riding equipment, modified parts, and peripheral cultural and creative products at this year’s motorcycle show have also become a must-see for “motorcycle lovers”. From mid-to-high-end brand riding equipment, customized refitting services, to the immersive experience area combining motorcycle culture and lifestyle, to rich and colorful interactive activities with motorcycle friends, all of them brought rich exhibition experience to the visitors.

In the VR dynamic experience area of ​​”Moying Light Wheel”, many motorcycle beginners are wearing VR glasses and riding on motorcycle-shaped game consoles, feeling the real and exciting riding experience in the virtual world. “It’s so fun. When I grow up, I want to ride a motorcycle with my father.” An elementary school student who just finished the experience said that the business is still unfinished.

Over the past few years, China‘s motorcycle industry has shown strong resilience. Relevant data show that the national motorcycle output has exceeded 20 million last year, reaching a new high in the past seven years, and large-displacement motorcycles continue to maintain rapid growth. Li Bin, executive vice president of the China Motorcycle Chamber of Commerce, analyzed that in the near future, the electrification, intelligence and networking sweeping the automobile market will also become the development direction of China‘s motorcycle industry.

See also  Resolution 11 of 02/05/2023 - Amnesty of expenditure relating to the portions of interest payable by the Most Excellent Chamber relating to the facilitated agreements referred to in Law no. 72 of 7 May 2008 and Chapter VII of Delegated Decree no. 17 July 2012 . 84 - year 2022

(Editors in charge: Meng Zhu, Bao Congying)

Share for more people to see

You may also like

To the G7 summit – violations of sanctions...

Terna: electricity consumption down in April 2023

What the NATO exercise Air Defender means for...

Olidata approves the financial statements, profit of 9.5...

News – News: Floods in Italy drive more...

Eni places two 4-year and 10-year bonds for...

GMail: Google’s big deletion plan – What users...

Murder of a 70-year-old in Corvetto: the partner...

Russia – ICC is undeterred after Russian action...

Trust Systema! closes 2022 with growth: profit of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy