“Hidden” environments have smart resources to isolate the decor

integrate environments is a solution widely used by architects and interior designers to take more breadth and ventilation to modern designs. This movement goes hand in hand with that of smaller and smaller houses in a tendency to value spaces.

Without giving up integration, there are smart resources for those who want to isolate a space without creating a wall in between. Below, check out 5 resources adopted to bring more privacy to environments:

The muxarabi can be used as an alternative to isolate a space without giving up ventilation. This element is a great option for those who don’t give up light input e air circulation.

In the project above, Studio Plano architects cleverly used muxarabi to create a home bar, bringing a real surprise for anyone visiting the locals.

Anyone who uses the kitchen a lot knows that sometimes it can form an uncomfortable “mess” that, when the environment is integrated into the living room, haunts residents when they are resting. To avoid this kind of problem or even to please those who want more privacy when cookingone hollow panel might be a good choice for isolate which compromise the integration.

In the project signed by Cacao Ribeirothe bet was on a wooden panel with tones that follow those of the living and dining room. The wooden slats that isolate the environment are spaced a little wider to bring a less obvious view of the kitcheneven though it maintains the entry of light and ventilation.

Despite being practically inevitable in small apartments, the kitchen and laundry integration not a favorite with many locals. One way to bring more visual comfort to the space is use of resources that isolembut do not compromise integration.

In the project signed by architect Jessica Tunarione shrimp holder accompanies the slatted panel present in the kitchen and living room, and hide the laundry bringing style and coherence to the composition as a whole.

The same strategy was adopted by architect Ana Rozenblit for this apartment in Itaim Bibi. Despite not fully hide the laundry roomsince the slats are more spaced, the panel brings a touch of style and contributes to the spaciousness of the environment.

A strong trend that emerged with the increase in remote work in Brazil and in the worldconsidered as the evolution of the home office, was the “cloffice“, an office that is hidden in a closet or has its own joinery that can be open during work and closed at the end of the day.

cloffice is a smart alternative for anyone don’t have an extra room at homebut he also doesn’t want to use the common areas to work, reaching a perfect middle ground to get a accessible location and then close it to disconnect and enjoy the rest.

