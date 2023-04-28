Trueman & The Indoor League release lyric video for ‘Boomers In The Area’

England/London-based indie rock artists Trueman & The Indoor League have released a lyric video for their new single ‘Boomers In The Area’ released on 4/25 from Submarine Cat Records!

Trueman & The Indoor League is the moniker of Yorkshire-born singer-songwriter Sam Trueman.

The catchy melody and hot singing voice of a man facing a quarter-life crisis, and retro fetish pop-rock resonate.

“You know those odd requests you sometimes get at shows? And that tentative, icky feeling that creeps in afterwards as integrity starts nipping at your heels. It started life like that I think. I wasn’t trying to write an ageist anthem or anything. This is more like dressing for generational warfare in your Dad’s suit.” – Sam Trueman

