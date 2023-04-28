Home » Warriors King referee report: 3 missed judgments, Warriors 2 losses, Curry’s first two moves on key balls – yqqlm
Sports

Warriors King referee report: 3 missed judgments, Warriors 2 losses, Curry’s first two moves on key balls – yqqlm

by admin
Warriors King referee report: 3 missed judgments, Warriors 2 losses, Curry’s first two moves on key balls – yqqlm

Original title: Warriors Kings referee report: 3 missed judgments Warriors 2 losses Curry key ball before the second game

Beijing time on April 28th, in the first round of the NBA playoffs yesterday in G5, the Warriors defeated the King 123-116 and won the battle of Tianwangshan.

Today, the NBA officially announced the referee report for this game. There were a total of 3 missed judgments. The details are as follows:

1. At 1 minute and 12 seconds into the final quarter, Barnes stood in the penalty area for more than 3 seconds without taking the initiative to defend the opponent. Here Barnes should be whistled for a three-second violation of defense. The referee missed the judgment and the Warriors suffered.

2. At the last moment of the last quarter, Curry scored a key 2+1. The referee’s report showed that 25 seconds before the end, Curry put his hand under the ball and continued to dribble. Curry should be whistled for a second dribble violation. This time The key miss judged that the Warriors made a profit and the King suffered a loss.

3. 16.7 seconds before the end of the game, Barnes clamped Looney’s arm, which affected Looney’s rebounding. Barnes should be called for a foul here. This time, the missed judgment is another loss for the Warriors.

At present, the Warriors lead 3-2 to win the match point. According to the schedule, the two sides will play G6 at 8 am on April 29, and the Warriors are expected to eliminate the Kings 4-2 at home.

(edit: chen)Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Table Tennis Team: Defending Champions Shanghai Men’s Team Upset Out

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Serial sperm donor with over 550 children, stop...

Bundesliga: WAC pulls out of the relegation zone

Lecce-Udinese: video, goals and highlights

Serie A: Roma-Milan – The probable formations –...

For the third time, Růžička from Třinec dominated...

ATP announces line judges to be fully replaced...

Sanctions and remorse after mass brawl

The ITTF is planning a new move, this...

Lecce-Udinese result 1-0: goals from Strefezza- breaking latest...

Eagles reload defense with Georgia standouts Jalen Carter,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy