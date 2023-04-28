Warriors King referee report: 3 missed judgments, Warriors 2 losses, Curry’s first two moves on key balls – yqqlm

Original title: Warriors Kings referee report: 3 missed judgments Warriors 2 losses Curry key ball before the second game

Beijing time on April 28th, in the first round of the NBA playoffs yesterday in G5, the Warriors defeated the King 123-116 and won the battle of Tianwangshan.

Today, the NBA officially announced the referee report for this game. There were a total of 3 missed judgments. The details are as follows:

1. At 1 minute and 12 seconds into the final quarter, Barnes stood in the penalty area for more than 3 seconds without taking the initiative to defend the opponent. Here Barnes should be whistled for a three-second violation of defense. The referee missed the judgment and the Warriors suffered.

2. At the last moment of the last quarter, Curry scored a key 2+1. The referee’s report showed that 25 seconds before the end, Curry put his hand under the ball and continued to dribble. Curry should be whistled for a second dribble violation. This time The key miss judged that the Warriors made a profit and the King suffered a loss.

3. 16.7 seconds before the end of the game, Barnes clamped Looney’s arm, which affected Looney’s rebounding. Barnes should be called for a foul here. This time, the missed judgment is another loss for the Warriors.

At present, the Warriors lead 3-2 to win the match point. According to the schedule, the two sides will play G6 at 8 am on April 29, and the Warriors are expected to eliminate the Kings 4-2 at home.

