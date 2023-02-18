Salaries declining between 2019 and 2021

Payrolls lighter in 22 out of 107 provinces between 2019 and 2021. In these areas, an employee lost on average in the three-year period 312 euros, compared to a national growth of around 301 euros. The regional differences are significant. Leaner wages of more than a thousand euros each are recorded in Venice, Florence and Prato. While top growth is seen in Milan (+1,908 euros), Parma (+1,425) and Savona (+1,282).

Under the Madonnina the employees are also the best paid in Italy, with an average salary of 30,464 euros in 2021, two and a half times the national average of 12,473 euros and nine times higher than that of Rieti, bringing up the rear in the pay ranking. But, it must be said, that in the Lombard capital the income from employment it represents over 90% of disposable income against 23.9% in Rieti and 63.1% of the national average. This is what emerges from the provincial calculations made by the Tagliacarne Study Center on the items that make up disposable income at current prices.

The analysis of geography

“The analysis shows that the geography of wages is territorially diversified, and in various respects does not respect the traditional North-South dichotomy”, underlined Gaetano Fausto Esposito, general manager of the Tagliacarne Study Center who adds: “In fact, if we compare the ranking of GDP per capita (which measures the production of wealth) with that of salaries, we see that in the first case practically all the last thirty positions are the prerogative of southern provinces (with the sole exception of Rieti), while in that of per capita salaries we find as many as 10 provinces of the Centre-North, which induces to reflect on income policies at the local level”.

Salaries by province

But if Milan is the first Italian province for per capita value of wages, Savona (+14.3%), Oristano (+11.8%) and South Sardinia (+11.2%) show the greatest increases in wages. Between 2019 and 2021, the weight in terms per capita employee income out of total disposable income it remained stable at around 63%. But in 42 out of 107 provinces, of which only six are in the South, it increased from 68.7% in 2019 to 69.7% in 2021.

Overall, the incidence of wages on disposable income is more marked in the metropolitan cities (71.3%) and less so in the provinces (57.6%). At the two extremes of this gap are Rieti with 23.9% and Milan with 90.7%. So much so that, if a ranking of disposable income net of employee income were drawn up, the Lombard capital would be in last place in the standings with 3,131 euros each.