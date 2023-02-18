Home Health Covid: less than 100 hospitalized in Umbria, it hasn’t happened since June – Healthcare
Health

Covid: less than 100 hospitalized in Umbria, it hasn’t happened since June – Healthcare

by admin
Covid: less than 100 hospitalized in Umbria, it hasn’t happened since June – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, FEBRUARY 18 – Covid-positive hospitalized patients in Umbria have dropped to less than a hundred, now 96. This has not happened since last June 18 when there were 93 (none of them in intensive care, 71 in the dedicated medical area and 22 in the other departments), to then rise to 101 the following day. It emerges from the data on the Region’s website updated to 18 February.

In this phase of the pandemic, the peak of hospitalizations had been reached on July 28 with 298 patients, seven in resuscitation.

Of the 96 positives currently in hospitals in Umbria, five are in resuscitation, 57 in the Covid medical area and 34 in other wards. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy