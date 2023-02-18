news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, FEBRUARY 18 – Covid-positive hospitalized patients in Umbria have dropped to less than a hundred, now 96. This has not happened since last June 18 when there were 93 (none of them in intensive care, 71 in the dedicated medical area and 22 in the other departments), to then rise to 101 the following day. It emerges from the data on the Region’s website updated to 18 February.



In this phase of the pandemic, the peak of hospitalizations had been reached on July 28 with 298 patients, seven in resuscitation.



Of the 96 positives currently in hospitals in Umbria, five are in resuscitation, 57 in the Covid medical area and 34 in other wards. (HANDLE).

