The party of taxi drivers who always say no

More than a lobby, taxi drivers are a monolith. Compact and politically transversal. Capable of holding hostage a city and a country, its stations and airports. And for this very influential on politicians and governments. In fact, untouchables. Not even the technical executives, from Monti to Draghi, have managed to scratch this team and bring some competition to one of the most rigid sectors of the Italian economy.

