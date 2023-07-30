Home » The party of taxi drivers who always say no
Business

The party of taxi drivers who always say no

by admin
The party of taxi drivers who always say no

More than a lobby, taxi drivers are a monolith. Compact and politically transversal. Capable of holding hostage a city and a country, its stations and airports. And for this very influential on politicians and governments. In fact, untouchables. Not even the technical executives, from Monti to Draghi, have managed to scratch this team and bring some competition to one of the most rigid sectors of the Italian economy.

See also  Shangqing Times Metal confirmed to attend the 2023 China Green Aluminum-Based New Materials High-Quality Development Forum and will give a keynote speech|Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Xinjiang Seizes Golden Period of Construction with Launch...

Natural conception after fertility treatment

The Impact of Banking Consolidation on Puerto Rican...

Europeans, Pd: Schlein leaders throughout Italy. Either he...

Linnemann on the shortage of skilled workers: don’t...

Usa, the American economy in perfect Barbie style:...

Raiffeisen chief economist: “The path to home ownership...

Salvo Sottile in prime time, wrath of the...

Climate change: Economic growth: standing still means going...

China’s Steel Exports Surge in the First Half...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy