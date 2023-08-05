Catania, the airport is fully operational again

Catania airport is back fully operational after the fire that made it unusable and then only partially open.

«We had made this commitment with the Sicilians and with all the tourists who have been visiting our island in recent weeks: Terminal A of the Catania-Fontanarossa airport is back in operation today. The ENAC ordinance, adopted a few moments ago after the appropriate checks and analyzes and with the appropriate prescriptions for the personnel, allows the airport to immediately return to normal conditions as of this evening”. This was stated by the president of the Sicilian Region Renato Schifani after the go-ahead from the National Civil Aviation Authority.

More chaos and inconvenience for passengers at Catania-Fontanarossa airport

The fire that broke out on the evening of 16 July caused great inconvenience to a crucial airport for Sicily and beyond. Catania airport serves 91 destinations, 24 of which are Italian, connected with 229 movements (flight departures/arrivals) and in the three days of closure more than 38,900 passengers per day were involved, for a total of 116,700 passengers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

