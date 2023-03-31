The Pope improves but the rumors about his possible resignation multiply

Pope francesco it gets better, that’s what seeps out of the hospital Twins in which he is hospitalized for a “infectious pneumonia“, but it is giallo sui medical bulletins that come from the Vatican and not from doctors. So far – we read in the Corriere della Sera – they have never seen each other or heard the voice of the doctors who are treating him. There are no official hospital bulletins, as there were none two years ago when Francesco was operated on at the stomach. It’s this one lack of transparency allows enemies and friends to choose the favorite narrativewithout public opinion being able to fully understand how things are. The impression is that in Vatican let everyone stay in suspense, and in a silence that confirms the disorientation and the uncertainty. However, the maneuvers for the Conclavenever interrupted, they stand intensifying.

In recent months, – continues the Corriere – Francesco has released a series of interviews in which he has hinted at intentions that do not always coincide: to the point of specifying, in the face of interested voices, possibles resignation, that the papacy tends to be for life. But previously he had stated which could resign for serious health reasonsor if he understood of lose clarity; that if he gave up he would not stay in Vatican; which wouldn’t even go in Argentina; that perhaps he would retire to a Roman parish, or to the basilica of St. John Lateran; which would not be calledPope emeritus» like the predecessor but «bishop emeritus Of Roma»; and that she would no longer wear the white dress. His “enemies” trust that Francesco’s weakening will accelerate Conclave with mysterious contours, but considered among the most difficult and confrontational of the last decades.

