Former Trump attorney, I do not regret my testimony

“For the first time in the history of our country, a former president of the United States has been indicted.” Michael Cohen, Donadl Trump’s former lawyer and key witness in the Stormy Daniels case which led to the tycoon’s indictment, writes in a statement. “I am not happy to make this statement and also wish to remind everyone of the presumption of innocence. However, I take comfort in the knowledge that no one is above the law, not even a former president. Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter but the beginning,” continues Cohen. “Taking responsibility is important and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I provided to the New York prosecutor’s office,” said Trump’s former attorney.