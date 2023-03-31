Donald Trump was indicted by Manhattan grand jury. The charges are linked to the payment – in exchange for his silence – of the porn star Stormy Daniels, who had threatened to reveal that he had a relationship with the tycoon during the 2016 presidential election campaign. He is the first former president indicted in American history. The reaction was immediate: “This is political persecution and electoral interference at the highest level in history.” According to CNN, Trump is charged with more than 30 counts of corporate fraud.
Pence: ‘Trump’s indictment is an outrage’
Donald Trump’s indictment is “an outrage”. Former US Vice President Mike Pence told CNN. “To millions of Americans, it seems to be nothing more than a political indictment,” he added.
Republican Party leader: “This is legal voodoo”
Senator Lindsey Graham, a leader of the Republican Party, called the indictment of Donald Trump “legal voodoo”. “This – she declared in an interview with Fox News – is political persecution, it is the combination of political hatred and selective persecution. A legal voodoo”. Graham then asked Republican voters to donate to the Trump campaign.
Trump to the ABC: “The indictment is an attack on our country”
This is an attack on our country”, it is “a political persecution” and “they are trying to have an impact on the elections”. Thus the former US president Donald Trump after hearing the news of his indictment by the grand jury in Manhattan His words were reported by a journalist from the ABC television station who interviewed him on the phone.
CNN: Trump faces 30 counts of corporate fraud charges
Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts of corporate fraud in Manhattan prosecutor’s investigation. Two sources report it to CNN.
Trump: “A false and corrupt accusation against me”
Donald Trump argues that New York cannot have a fair trial. “They brought this false, corrupt and shameful accusation against me – he wrote on truth social – only because I stand with the American people and they know I can’t get a fair trial in New York”.
Trump: ‘A fair trial impossible in New York’
Former US president Donald Trump said he could not get a fair trial in New York, commenting on his indictment for paying a porn actress $130,000 in 2016. “They brought – he wrote on Truth Social – this false, corrupt and shameful charge against me just because I stand with the American people and they know I can’t get a fair trial in New York.”
Counselor, Trump is expected to turn himself in on Tuesday
Donald Trump could surrender to the Manhattan authorities next Tuesday for the formalization of the charges against him after the indictment in the Stormy Daniels case. One of his lawyers, Susan R. Necheles, reports it to the New York Times.
Attorney Trump, indictment has no legal basis
The indictment of Donald Trump “completely lacks legal basis”. This was stated by one of the former president’s lawyers, Chris Kine, who speaks of “the lowest point in the history of our judicial system”.
Trump could turn himself in next week
Former President Trump is expected to turn himself in to the Manhattan district attorney’s office early next week, his attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC News. Two sources close to the former president also added that Trump’s lawyers are already in contact with prosecutors and expect a preliminary hearing to be set next week.
DeSantis with Trump, Florida will not accept extradition
Donald Trump’s archenemy, Ron DeSantis, takes the side of the accused tycoon and announces that Florida will not extradite him. “The manipulation of the justice system to advance a political agenda upends the rule of law and is un-American,” he wrote on Twitter. “The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade crime and condone criminal conduct. However, he is now bending the law to target a political opponent,” DeSantis attacks, stressing that “Florida will not respond to the request for extradition”.
McCarthy, as prosecutor abuse of power, damage to the USA
“Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in his attempt to interfere in the presidential election.” The speaker of the US House, the Republican Kevin McCarthy, writes about the indictment of Donald Trump. “While he regularly releases violent criminals to terrorize the public, Alvin Bragg has weaponized our justice system against President Donald Trump,” McCarthy continues. “The American people will not tolerate this injustice and the House will heed its unprecedented abuse of power.”
NYPD on high alert for possible incidents
All uniformed members of the New York Police Department are to be “prepared for deployment” after the indictment against Trump, according to an internal police memo obtained by The New York Times. The memo, issued just after 5.30pm local time (11.30pm in Italy), said all members must “remain prepared for mobilization at any moment”.
Former Trump attorney, I do not regret my testimony
“For the first time in the history of our country, a former president of the United States has been indicted.” Michael Cohen, Donadl Trump’s former lawyer and key witness in the Stormy Daniels case which led to the tycoon’s indictment, writes in a statement. “I am not happy to make this statement and also wish to remind everyone of the presumption of innocence. However, I take comfort in the knowledge that no one is above the law, not even a former president. Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter but the beginning,” continues Cohen. “Taking responsibility is important and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I provided to the New York prosecutor’s office,” said Trump’s former attorney.
Trump defense: accusation formalized probably after the weekend
The formalization of the accusation against Donald Trump before a judge in the case of the porn star Stormy Daniels will probably take place next week: one of his defenders has announced this.
Trump indicted, security measures strengthened in New York court
Authorities have tightened security around the Manhattan courthouse against any protests or incidents related to Donald Trump’s indictment in the case of porn star Stormy Daniels. CNN reports.
Trump: ‘Witch hunts will backfire on Biden’
“This witch hunt against me will backfire on Biden.” Donald Trump said.
Trump: ‘Indictment is political persecution and election meddling’
“My indictment is political harassment and election meddling.” It is Donald Trump’s first reaction to the news that he has been indicted.
Son of Trump, indictment is a political act
The indictment of Donald Trump is “a political act” to prevent his candidacy. This is claimed by one of the tycoon’s sons, Eric, on Twitter.
Indictment does not prevent Trump from running for the White House
The indictment of Donald Trump will not prevent the former president from pursuing his new candidacy for the White House. A clean criminal record is not one of the criteria established by the US Constitution to run for president. Trump could only have been banned from political activity if he was guilty in the two impeachment proceedings from which he was acquitted.
Nyt, Trump is Mar-a-Lago, did not expect indictment
Donald Trump is in his residence in Mar-a-Lago in the hours in which the news of his indictment is released. This was reported by sources close to the former president to the New York Times who admit that the tycoon’s entourage was caught off guard and did not expect any decision from the Grand Jury until the end of April
Trump Retweets Columnist Right, “Dem Want War? So Be It”
The former US president, Donald Trump in the afternoon, before the news of having been indicted, had republished a right-wing columnist Wayne Allyn Root on Truth Social by relaunching his piece entitled “Democrats want to indict and arrest President Trump. They want a war ? Let’s give it to him”