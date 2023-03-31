The original author Mo Bao Fei Bao acted as the screenwriter, Jing Boran and Tan Songyun (ranked in no particular order in alphabetical order of surnames) lead the leading roles, Liang Tian, ​​Wu Yufang, Sha Baoliang specially starred, Li Mincheng, Zhang Enshuo, Zhang Baijia, Wang Hao, Zhang Qiaoer starred in the TV series “The Way Back” will end at iQIYI members at 20:00 tonight. The play tells the story of EOD special policeman Lu Yanchen and investment director Gui Xiao who reunite after ten years of separation, and the two reunite to start their “second first love”.

Since the show was launched, the popularity has been rising all the way, and it has won a high degree of topicality, leading all major lists, and has been listed on the hot search list of various platforms on the entire network for more than a thousand times. Chen Xiao and his wife are also known as “the gods of pure love in spring”. , The road to reunion, which is sweet and high, made the audience come to the top.

Ten years of deep love finally became a real fruit Lu Yanchen returned to dawn and harvested perfect love

In “The Way Back”, Lu Yanchen (played by Jing Boran) and Gui Xiao (played by Tan Songyun) regretted breaking up because they didn’t know how to communicate in different places when they were young. After reuniting by chance, they approached each other step by step. In the early stage of the reunion, the longing emotions in the hearts of the two were restrained and suppressed, and their words were cautiously tentative. When the heart is clear, the relationship quickly heats up. From the proposal to the pregnancy certificate to the birth of the child, there is love and sincerity that go both ways.

In the episode aired last night, Lu Yanchen Guixiao held a romantic make-up wedding a year and a half after the birth of her daughter Lu Chuyang. A wedding witnessed by relatives and friends is like adding a sense of ritual to the two people’s cultivation. At the wedding, Lu Yanchen looked back at the two people’s confession of true love when they first met, which moved people to tears. Afterwards, the two went back to school to revisit the old days, eating beef noodles, hitting the playground, and riding bicycles. The scenes took the audience into the memory tunnel. In the episode to be aired tonight, the audience will follow a letter from Lu Yanchen back to campus, and the beautiful first love of Chen Xiao and his wife will be fully revealed.

iQIYI ignites the atmosphere of pure love in spring, Chen Xiao and his wife lead a beautiful love

“Adults love above”, “Broken mirror re-rounds the ceiling”, “I feel the beauty of love”, many viewers commented after watching it. “The Way Back” depicts Lu Yanchen Guixiao’s young first love and the ultimate struggle after reunion through interludes, and uses heavier brush and ink to describe the love that flows out of the details of ordinary life, making this span More than ten years of love has the power to hit people’s hearts directly, like a ray of warm wind in spring. Lu Yanchen and Gui Xiao are actually a reflection of our good wishes to make up for our regrets, which is also the charm of reunion literature.

What’s more worth mentioning is that Lu Yanchen and Gui Xiao also have a mature view of love and a transparent view of marriage. Lu Yanchen and his teammates stick to their posts as special police officers to defend their family and the country, while Gui Xiao silently tries his best to protect Xiaojia, while shining in his own investment industry. In addition, “When two people are together, don’t they take turns bowing their heads and coaxing each other to live”, “Marriage is for the happiness of two people, and divorce is the same” and other sober lines are talked about by netizens, poking young people’s emotions In addition to “sugar eating”, Chen Xiao and his wife brought growth incentives.

4 pairs of CP models to explore diverse emotional views and multiple emotions to create love templates

“The Way Back” explores four forms of love through four pairs of CPs. Lu Yanchen and Gui Xiao are the ultimate type of love of “choose one person and live forever”. Even if they separate halfway, the other party is an obsession that I can never replace. Qin Mingyu (played by Li Mincheng) and Duan Rou (played by Zhang Qiaoer) are accidental and inevitable love. Once there is a “catalyst”, two people who have no intersection will quickly fall in love. Meng Xiaoshan (played by Zhang Baijia) and Qin Feng (played by Song Ningfeng) are long-flowing love, tolerant and giving energy to each other, and providing each other with effective emotional value. It is also a youthful love in the student days, but Meng Xiaoshan and Haidong (played by Wang Hao) have a fleeting love, which is short-lived and beautiful. They are in stark contrast to Lu Yanchen and Gui Xiao.

While portraying Lu Yanchen and Gui Xiao’s reunion with the main storyline, the series has a complete emotional narrative for the other three couples, each of which affects the emotions of the audience. The four love modes not only show rich and diverse emotional group portraits, making the overall story fuller, but also reflect the different attitudes of different groups of people towards feelings, just like a picture of contemporary love beings.

Chen Xiao shines on the way back, and the way back goes to Chen Xiao. Tonight at 20:00, lock on iQIYI, “The Way Back” will end sweetly at the wedding of Lu Yanchen and Gui Xiao. This love that has lasted for more than 10 years is about to draw a perfect end.

