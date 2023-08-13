Billboard Lists Cuban Rappers Among the 50 Most Essential in Spanish

Magazine Billboard Includes Three Cuban Rappers in List of 50 Most Essential Rappers in Spanish

Cuban rappers have gained recognition once again, as magazine Billboard recently included three Cubans in their list of the 50 most essential rappers in Spanish, representing both yesterday and today. The selection, put together by the editors of the prestigious medium, is led by Puerto Rican rapper Residente.

Billboard described Residente as a trailblazer in the Latin music scene. Starting his career as one half of the duo Calle 13, Residente has continued to defy the genre even after nearly 20 years. His lyrical content has become more pervasive than ever before, and Billboard acknowledged his transformation from enfant terrible to emcee.

Following Residente in the top five are Puerto Rican rapper Vico C, Chilean rapper Ana Tijoux, Tego Calderón, and representing Cuba, the group Orishas. Orishas, consisting of Yotuel Romero, Ruzzo Medina, and Roldán González, is hailed as the original pioneer of Latin hip hop. They were also the first group to openly address issues of identity and racial discrimination in their lyrics. Billboard recognized their groundbreaking contribution to Latin music with their international debut album, “A Lo Cubano,” released in 1999.

The Orishas created a unique blend of rap and Cuban rhythms that inspired generations of artists across the Latin world. They achieved a level of musicianship that few hip hop groups have been able to replicate. After their years together, Orishas transitioned from commercial success to focusing on social issues. Yotuel Romero, in particular, maintained this formula in his solo career, leading him to win the Latin Grammy for song of the year in 2021 with “Patria y Vida.”

Expressing gratitude to Billboard Latin, Yotuel Romero posted on Facebook, “Rap has the power to bring people together, deliver inspiring messages, and foster positive change in the community. Write lyrics that address the challenges and hopes of your people; rap can serve as a powerful tool to unify and uplift your people. I was born Orishas.”

Completing the top 10 of the 50 most essential rappers in Spanish are Daddy Yankee, Aczino, Ivy Queen, Pato Machete, and Trueno. The list also includes Cuban hip hop duo Los Aldeanos, who secured the 11th place. Billboard highlighted their fiery rhymes, unwavering social critique, and revolutionary spirit, which have ignited passionate debates among their followers since their debut with “Censored” in 2003. Despite facing censorship and opposition from the Cuban government, Los Aldeanos have continued to expand their art, with El Aldeano releasing 18 studio albums and El B nine.

Cuban rapper Rxnde Akozta secured the 47th place on the list. His rise to fame came during a hip hop festival in Havana in the early 2000s. Akozta’s style incorporates sly lyricism and a compelling flow that reflects daily life in Cuba. He gained international attention with his album “Un de Rap” (2010), where he paid tribute to the founding father of the movement, Vico C, on the track “Que es para ti el rap.” Akozta has remained active in the industry and recently collaborated with producer Rodesens on the single “Cosas del querer.”

These Cuban rappers continue to make significant contributions to the Latino hip hop scene and serve as inspirations for aspiring artists. Their inclusion in Billboard’s list reflects the ongoing evolution and impact of Spanish-language rap in the music industry.