Samsung pushed a new firmware update on the Korean version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra phone yesterday (3/30). The update file is quite large at 922 Mb. Mainly to improve the camera shooting problems of S23 since its launch, the following is the detailed content of this firmware update, I believe Samsung will open the version download update for other regions in the near future.

According to the sharing of netizens in the Samsung Facebook community, the details of this S23 firmware update to improve camera functions are as follows:

New to Camera Roll: Photos that are still being processed by the camera can be deleted immediately after taking them. For faster shooting, the autofocus function has been improved. When you press the capture button, you can shoot right away, even if the focus is not quite right. But if you want to shoot when the focus is right as before, you have to change the settings in the camera settings. In the video shooting mode of the camera, after turning on the super stable shooting function, the sharpness and flickering problems when shooting with an ultra-wide-angle lens in indoor dark light have been improved, and guidance text has been added. Fixed an issue where intermittent green lines appeared on the left side when shooting in photo capture mode. Improved image stabilization when shooting at FHD60 with Auto FPS turned off when shooting movies with the rear camera. Improved the problem of streaking and noise in the sky when shooting at high resolution in low to medium light. Optimizes overall clarity when shooting in high-resolution and improves intermittent blur with OIS stabilization. Fixed an issue where a glitch would occur in low-light situations when night mode was turned off after selecting Shooting Speed ​​> High Resolution > Speed ​​Priority in Camera Assistant. Fixed the intermittent face recognition problem after using a third-party software video call. Improve camera stability when in motion.

In addition, this update also updates the Google security update file to April 2023.