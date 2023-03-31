Not resigning to the chronic pain of fibromyalgia is possible. We talk about it with a Rheumatologist and a Personal trainer, who explain the advantages of regular and targeted exercise

Today there is a lot of talk about fibromyalgia or fibromyalgia syndrome, a condition hitting approx 2 million Italians, in prevalence of women, and which is generally manifested between the 25 and 55 years old. As clarified by Higher Institute of Health, "since the causes are not known, there is currently no cure but various therapies are available that tend to control and alleviate the ailments". But what is it, how is it diagnosed, and above all how can it be done relieve pain? To find out more, we spoke to two experts: the Doctor Marco Murelli, Rheumatologist, e Paola Miretta, Fitness & Personal Trainer in Piacenza and online

In addition to widespread pain, what are the symptoms of fibromyalgia?

Its diagnosis is complex because it is characterized by a set of symptoms common to many other diseases. The first and most frequent signal is the widespread pain musculoskeletal, but there are also sleep disorders, depression, chronic fatigue, neurocognitive changes, headache, irritable bowel. To understand precisely what it is, if the widespread pain accompanied by at least one of these other symptoms persists for at least three months, it is advisable to consult a rheumatologist. Typically, the specialist will prescribe some tests to confirm or not the diagnosis, and will advise you to exercise regularly





«The symptoms of Fibromyalgia are the persistent musculoskeletal pain accompanied by other possible symptoms including tiredness, sleep disturbances, anxiety and depression, irritable bowel and sexual disorders (dyspareunia)», explains Doctor Murelli, Rheumatologist

Fibromyalgia diagnosis and treatment

“The diagnosis is clinical, as there are no precise markers of this disease,” adds the specialist. «The drugs used are analgesics, antidepressants and muscle relaxants and must be personalized for the individual patient». To confirm that it is fibromyalgia, the doctor will have to exclude polymyalgia rheumatica, rheumatoid arthritis, polymyositis, spondylarthritis, myopathies, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, diseases that can cause similar disorders,” adds Dr. Murelli

The rheumatologist specialist, the reference doctor for fibromyalgia, performs the medical examinationinquires about the present and past state of health (anamnesis), checks the Pain has been present for at least three months





The control of the 18 tender points

Also, the rheumatologist “checks the so-called tender points, 18 points located symmetrically on both sides of the body that cause a limited pain when touched (digital palpation)”, explain the ISS experts. The tender points are located at:

base of the skull, next to the vertebral column

base of the neck, posteriorly

shoulder, towards the back

between collarbone and spine

rib cage

outer edge of the forearm

upper hip

upper part of the buttocks

knee

Movement and physical activity: why do they help manage pain?

The low-intensity aerobic exercise are indicated for those suffering from this chronic pathology. They are also highly recommended muscle stretching activities, Hydrokinesis therapy (rehabilitation in water), as well as methods with low physical impact come yoga e pilates, aimed at promoting the mind-body axis and a correct body schema», suggests the expert

The pain that blocks

«It often happens that those who suffer from Fibromyalgia in severe form stop exercising, even if you usually did “soft” activities like Pilates or Yoga. In fact, this pathology can limit and block many movements, and in this case physical activity can increase the perception of pain. The precise cause of the pathology is not known, there can be a thousand triggers, including physical, psychological and sexual trauma. However go back to using the body, especially in the initial or mild forms of fibromyalgia, it can be a way to help manage chronic pain e restore the nervous system“, explains Paola MirettaFitness & Personal Trainer in Piacenza and online

Pilates and yoga: the benefits

«A work on the reconnection between body and mind can be useful, even if in Fibromyalgia la individual component is very high, it depends on each case. There are those who benefit from Pilates, light Yoga, IPATH which balances the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system. Across the myofascial release and diaphragmatic breathing, widespread pain that is not excessive can be controlled», adds Paola Miretta





Fibromyalgia: a chronic inflammatory state

«Fibromyalgia can be associated with a syndrome of chronic inflammatory state caused by a combination of things. Thomas W. Myers, one of the leading myofascial training experts claims that “there are 3 types of pain: pain that comes, that stays, that goes away”. When we do myofascial release exercises, we can feel a new pain that we had never perceived before, which can then dissolve and reappear years later”, explains the expert

Don’t give in to pain

«Il pain can be a great friend. Leslie Kaminoff argued that pain does not tell us that our body is broken but that it works well: it is a warning that we need to change something in our lives. That’s why he’s a friend. It’s the approach to pain that matters in learning how to manage it. Everyone often finds their own way to deal with a condition and its symptoms, including pain. The important is don’t resign yourself to feeling bad but being able to put yourself in the mental state of reacting by seeking those activities that can bring us back to well-being. We follow the instinct. What do you like to do? Walking, dancing, swimming, doing exercises on the mat… It doesn’t have to be a constraint, but you have to find your own way to feel better», suggests Paola Miretta, who offers a wide variety of workouts in her studio in Piacenza and online.

The 3 most suitable activities for those with Fibromyalgia

“The important thing is to train regularly, listen to your body’s signals and not start moving when you’re used to the pain,” recommends the instructor. The three activities that usually help people with fibromyalgia are:

Antigravity Restore Yoga, based on breathing, it creates mental space to restore self-perception without pain or with less pain. The lesson takes place with the use of a low hammock which helps to protect and accompany the movement, to decompress the spine, it is very safe myofascial IPATH, helps to deactivate nervous reactivity Diaphragmatic breathing: back supported and feet up, breathing with the belly, diaphragmatic breathing to facilitate the release

