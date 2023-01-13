Home Entertainment Dior’s new LADY 95.22 handbag grand launch advertising blockbuster is presented by the famous photographer Bridget Lacombe and many outstanding women
The handbag incorporates the exquisite craftsmanship of the Dior workshop, cleverly reconstructs the iconic lines of the legendary LADY DIOR handbag, and is named “LADY 95.22”, echoing the birth year “1995” of the classic LADY DIOR handbag and this new work The year of launch “2022”.

Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie interprets the LADY 95.22 handbag mirrored by BRIGITTE LACOMBE

A new classic, a must-have accessory. The LADY 95.22 handbag pays tribute to the diverse femininity and the keen and powerful free soul of women. Dior invites extraordinary women in the fields of art, film, sport, literature, fashion and music to share their dreams. They advocate independence and go hand in hand, which coincides with the core inspiration of the brand’s works created by the creative director of womenswear Maria Grazia Kouri since joining Dior.

Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie interprets the LADY 95.22 handbag mirrored by BRIGITTE LACOMBE

The first chapter of this collective creative project by CHIMAMANDA NGOZI ADICHIE, BEATRICE BORROMEO and Anya Taylor-Joy ANYA TAYLOR-JOY) appeared in turn, and they showed their true selves in front of the camera of photographer BRIGITTE LACOMBE. The visually expressive black and white images freeze the inadvertent elegance of the three protagonists. Through the lens of Brigitte Lacombe, they sway their personalities, convey their pioneering attitude, bring their own interpretation of LADY 95.22 handbags, and make a multi-faceted interpretation of elegance from a new perspective.

Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie interprets the LADY 95.22 handbag mirrored by BRIGITTE LACOMBE

The Dior LADY 95.22 handbag advertising campaign connects different worlds, styles and generations through the delicate portrayal of character portraits, fully interprets the timeless charm of the LADY 95.22 handbag, and praises the powerful power of fashion as a source of inspiration and confidence. The brand-new advertising campaign will be released on January 12, 2023. We sincerely invite you to explore and appreciate it, and interpret the style of the four seasons.

