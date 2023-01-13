Home Technology Ubisoft Delays Rage of the Sea Again and Axes Three Games
Ubisoft Delays Rage of the Sea Again and Axes Three Games

Ubisoft’s current situation is clearly not optimistic. Following the cancellation of four games last summer, it announced earlier today that it would kill three unannounced titles. Meanwhile, Skull and Bones, which was pushed back just a few months ago to March 2023, has been pushed back again, and its release window is now “FY 2023” (April 2023 to March 2023). March 2024). In this way, this masterpiece that was first unveiled at E3 in 2017 has experienced a total of six postponements…

“During the upcoming beta period, players will be able to discover the beauty of Rage of the Sea. The extra time is already paying off, and the quality of the game has improved impressively, as recent beta results have proven This is the point.” Ubisoft wrote in a statement, “We believe that players will be pleasantly surprised by the changes in the game. At present, we have decided to postpone the release to have more time to ensure that we can bring you a more complete and balanced experience. .”

Ubisoft will also report its results for the October-December quarter of last year as Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 fall short of expectations. The forecast was lowered from 830 million euros to 725 million euros, and the revenue forecast for the entire fiscal year has also changed from a 10% increase to a 10% decline. “As the economic downturn affects consumer spending, the entire industry continues to lean towards big players and evergreen games. We are facing a huge contrast in market dynamics.” CEO Yves Guillemot said.

While canceling the plan, Ubisoft is also preparing to further save expenses through “targeted reorganization, divestiture of some non-core assets and regular staff reduction”, and will concentrate resources on “Assassin’s Creed” and “Rainbow Six” And so on the core IP.

