Press release no. 47

Release date August 4, 2023

Health, Schillaci: “Let’s strengthen cooperation with Ukraine in the health sector”

Bilateral meeting with the Minister of Health Liashko

Support for the training of health workers, revitalization of the health service and the sector industry in Ukraine, support for rehabilitation assistance, development of telemedicine and mental health services, cooperation in scientific research.

These are some of the issues at the center of the bilateral meeting that took place this morning by videoconference between the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, and the Ukrainian Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko.

“We have laid the foundations for the launch of a cooperation that can help Ukraine to rebuild its health service – explains Minister Schillaci – Italy is at the forefront of assistance and treatment paths and we offer our good practices also in the field of safety of care and patients. Just as we are available to give support to develop the diffusion of telemedicine and enhance the training of Ukrainian health workers also with on-site activities”.

During the meeting, an overview was also made of the project, coordinated by the Italian Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Unbroken, Superhumans and Galychyna Centers and other public facilities in the Lviv area, for the treatment of military and civilian war wounded.

“The war has seriously compromised access to the Ukrainian health service and with serious consequences for the assistance and treatment of war sick and wounded – adds the minister. With this initiative, through our centers of excellence, we are giving concrete help to Ukrainian doctors and rehabilitation facilities to enhance prosthetic assistance and care for the injured. In recent days, one of our delegations, together with the Red Cross and Inail, has been in Ukraine where they met managers and health workers of the Ukrainian health service and visited the hospitals and prosthetic assistance centers to define the operating methods of the project”.