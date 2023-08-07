Openjobmetis, revenues down slightly. The partial takeover bid is underway

Openjobmetis, an employment agency listed on Euronext STAR Milan, has registered revenues of the first six months of 2023 equal to 380 million euros, compared to 388.2 million euros in the same period of 2022. TheEbitda stands at 14 million euros, compared to 16.2 million euros in the first half of 2022, while theNet income for the period closed at 6.1 million euro (vs 8.3 million euro a year ago).

“The focus of the group continues to be the improvement of the first contribution margin which took a further step forward from 12.8% in the first quarter to 13.1% in the second quarter, for a six-monthly total of 12.9% – commented the CEO Rosario Razza -. The growth of the subsidiary Family Care did not stop, which recorded a +17% in volumes compared to the same period last year. Seltis Hub, specialized in search and selection, also brought satisfaction, finalizing around +9% of revenues compared to 30 June 2022, a symptom of a changing job market”.

“Among the main events that marked the last quarter, I recall the further improvement of the ESG rating (provided by Sustainalytics) from 10.4 to 9.6 which allowed us to move from a low to negligible risk level. – he added – Furthermore, in the month of June, a partial voluntary takeover bid was promoted, which on the one hand will offer shareholders the possibility of monetizing their investment and on the other for non-adherents it will determine an increase in profit for action. Furthermore, the transaction will allow the company to acquire a portfolio of treasury shares to evaluate new growth opportunities“.

The net financial position as at 30 June 2023 it was negative by 19.4 million euro, compared to 26.2 million euro as at 31 December 2022. It was also published the offer document relating to the takeover bid (OPA) partial voluntary promoted by Openjobmetis and concerning a maximum of 1,500,000 shares of the same company (equal to 11.22% of the share capital). The membership period, agreed with Borsa Italiana, will start at 8:30 on 7 August 2023 and end at 17:30 on 8 September 2023 (limits included), subject to any extension of the Offer which OJM will communicate pursuant to current provisions of law and regulations. The correspondingequal to 9 euros for each share subscribed, will be paid to subscribers on 15 September 2023, without prejudice to any extensions of the subscription period.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

