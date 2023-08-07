Home » Fight in Banja Luka | Info
World

Fight in Banja Luka | Info

by admin
Fight in Banja Luka | Info

The Banja Luka police carried out a criminal investigation of PV and SV, both from Banja Luka, on suspicion of having committed the crime of grievous bodily harm.

Source: Envato

Around midnight yesterday, the victim reported to the competent police station that he was physically attacked in the yard of his family home in Banja Luka, so that the suspects hit him several times in the head and body area with a metal rod, as a result of which he sustained injuries.

“The victim was given medical assistance at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska. During his arrest, PV was tested for the presence of alcohol in his body, and 1.98 g/kg of alcohol in his body was determined.” the police announced.

(WORLD)

See also  THE IMPERATIVE OF COMPREHENSIVE SEXUALITY EDUCATION

You may also like

He tells the commander blows and threats, lightning...

Body of Young Spearfisherman Found Dead After Apparent...

2024 Fall UK and US Undergraduate Application Prelude:...

Drug dealing and robbery between Noto and Bologna,...

News Udinese – Success or Thauvin? / Here’s...

News Udinese – How much competition in attack...

Tragedy in Morocco: Bus Plunges into Canyon, Leaving...

Cohabitation and the right to a pension |...

Wang Yi: China welcomes EU foreign policy chief’s...

The king of Cambodia has approved the appointment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy