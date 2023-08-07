Fight in Banja Luka | Info

The Banja Luka police carried out a criminal investigation of PV and SV, both from Banja Luka, on suspicion of having committed the crime of grievous bodily harm.

Source: Envato

Around midnight yesterday, the victim reported to the competent police station that he was physically attacked in the yard of his family home in Banja Luka, so that the suspects hit him several times in the head and body area with a metal rod, as a result of which he sustained injuries.

“The victim was given medical assistance at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska. During his arrest, PV was tested for the presence of alcohol in his body, and 1.98 g/kg of alcohol in his body was determined.” the police announced.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

