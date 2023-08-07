Home » Milena Bertolini will no longer be the coach of the women’s national football team
Milena Bertolini announced in a letter published on Sunday that, as expected, she will no longer be technical commissioner of the women’s national football team, a role she held for six years. Bertolini’s contract would have expired at the end of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which ended last week for Italy with elimination in the group stage. In announcing the end of her mandate, Bertolini also replied to the note with which the players had criticized her for what she said after the elimination. Bertolini wrote: «This unitary body [la Nazionale, ndr] it can also express something less than the sum of the individuals, when each of us does not subordinate his own protagonism in favor of the team».

