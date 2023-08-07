The clarification of Francia Márquez after the ambulance scandal

He also emphasized that this did not happen especially when Márquez “He did not spend every weekend at his home in Dapa, much less that an ambulance vehicle was parked 24 hours a day at the service of his family”.

On the other hand, the vice-presidency mentioned that ambulance accompaniment was necessary, since this measure was not a requirement but rather responded to the established norms and also partly due to the background, threats and attacks on visits to different places in Colombian territory. For Márquez, these protocols were essential.

Likewise, the document exposes the articles that are part of the Protocol Development Guide for Advanced Presidential Protection, recalling that according to this: “its function is to ensure the life and physical integrity of the President and Vice President of the Republic and their relatives, inside and Outside the national territory, in this sense, it is in charge of the security of the President and Vice President of the Republic and their relatives.”

Finally, they reiterated that “The Vice President does not make any request for tools or equipment for her security, this is a definition of the security team, according to the necessary requirement that allows safeguarding his life and that of his family,” the document concluded.

