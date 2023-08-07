Flamengo leads Olimpia by the minimum in the round of 16 of the Libertadores

Brazilian Flamengo defeated Paraguayan Olimpia 1-0 in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16, played on Thursday night at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Bruno Henrique, with a superb header left the goalkeeper Espínola without a chance, after connecting the center Gabriel Barboza, to put the victory goal and that gives him the difference for the second game that will be played next Thursday, August 10 in the Defensores del Chaco stadium.

Details of the day:

Round of 16 – CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 – First leg.

Flamengo vs. Olympia.

Stadium: Journalist Mario Filho (Maracanã). Referee: Darío Herrera (ARG).

Assistants: Juan Belati and Facundo Rodriguez (ARG). Fourth referee: Pablo Echavarría (ARG). VAR: Mauro Vigliano (ARG). AVAR: Hector Pallet (ARG). Goals: 49′ Bruno Henry (F). Admonished: 2′ Allan, 23′ Bruno Henry (F); 23′ Ivan Torres, 30′ Hugo Fernandez, 34′ Richard Ortiz, 82′ Victor Salazar (O). Expelled: There was none. Photo: Olympia Club Press.

Team formations

Flamengo: Matheus Cunha, Wesley, Fabricio B., David Luiz, Ayrton Lucas, Allan (75′ Thiago Maia), Gerson, De Arrascaeta (90′ Everton), Everton Ribeiro (75′ Víctor Hugo), Bruno Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa. DT: Jorge Sampaoli.

Olimpia: Juan Espinola, Alejandro Silva (77′ Victor Salazar), Jhohan Romagna, Mateo Gamarra, Ivan Torres, Fernando Cardozo (86′ Diego Torres), Marcos Gomez (86′ Ramon Martinez), Richard Ortiz, Hugo Fernandez (70′ Hugo). Farmer, Facundo Zabala, Walter Gonzalez (70′ Bryan Montenegro). DT: Francis Maple.

Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association.

