Home » Flamengo leads Olimpia by the minimum in the round of 16 of the Libertadores
News

Flamengo leads Olimpia by the minimum in the round of 16 of the Libertadores

by admin
Flamengo leads Olimpia by the minimum in the round of 16 of the Libertadores

Brazilian Flamengo defeated Paraguayan Olimpia 1-0 in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16, played on Thursday night at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Bruno Henrique, with a superb header left the goalkeeper Espínola without a chance, after connecting the center Gabriel Barboza, to put the victory goal and that gives him the difference for the second game that will be played next Thursday, August 10 in the Defensores del Chaco stadium.

Details of the day:

Round of 16 – CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 – First leg.

Flamengo vs. Olympia.

Stadium: Journalist Mario Filho (Maracanã). Referee: Darío Herrera (ARG).

Assistants: Juan Belati and Facundo Rodriguez (ARG). Fourth referee: Pablo Echavarría (ARG). VAR: Mauro Vigliano (ARG). AVAR: Hector Pallet (ARG). Goals: 49′ Bruno Henry (F). Admonished: 2′ Allan, 23′ Bruno Henry (F); 23′ Ivan Torres, 30′ Hugo Fernandez, 34′ Richard Ortiz, 82′ Victor Salazar (O). Expelled: There was none. Photo: Olympia Club Press.

Team formations

Flamengo: Matheus Cunha, Wesley, Fabricio B., David Luiz, Ayrton Lucas, Allan (75′ Thiago Maia), Gerson, De Arrascaeta (90′ Everton), Everton Ribeiro (75′ Víctor Hugo), Bruno Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa. DT: Jorge Sampaoli.

Olimpia: Juan Espinola, Alejandro Silva (77′ Victor Salazar), Jhohan Romagna, Mateo Gamarra, Ivan Torres, Fernando Cardozo (86′ Diego Torres), Marcos Gomez (86′ Ramon Martinez), Richard Ortiz, Hugo Fernandez (70′ Hugo). Farmer, Facundo Zabala, Walter Gonzalez (70′ Bryan Montenegro). DT: Francis Maple.

Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association.

See also  Nanhu District held the 2022 Secretary's Grassroots Party Building and Talent Work Debriefing Review Meeting

You may also like

The clarification of Francia Márquez after the ambulance...

“Danger of an intervention”: putschists in Niger close...

Tragic Incident: New York Oncologist and Mother Takes...

Khedira worried about DFB selection: “EM as a...

Lawyer Naeem Panjutha allowed to meet Chairman PTI

istrató, Santuario, Marseille, Balboa and Guática, their candidates

Annotated autobiography on important pioneers of modern democracy...

Immigrants do not believe? – Naibaat

Taxis seeks to reach the Council of Neiva...

SPI Energy’s Solar4America Showing American-Made Solar Modules at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy