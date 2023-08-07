The Battle Against High Cholesterol: Delicious Foods to Restore Health

Title: The War on High Cholesterol Fights Back with Delicious Foods and a New Drug

Subtitle: Healthy and Palatable Choices Help Lower Cholesterol Levels and Reduce Risk of Diseases

The war against high cholesterol has found a new battleground – the dining table. With the aim to restore health while satisfying the palate, experts recommend incorporating certain foods into the regular diet to combat the “bad” cholesterol that can lead to various diseases.

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is vital to avoid serious health problems in the future. Proper nutrition plays a crucial role in achieving this goal. Contrary to popular belief, healthy eating doesn’t mean engaging in self-penance at the table. In fact, some of the most delicious foods can be allies in the fight against high cholesterol.

According to nutritionist Megan Hilbert, the Mediterranean diet is a lighthouse in the battle against high cholesterol. Many of its main ingredients, when properly balanced and prepared, act as medicine for the body. From sweet to savory, cooked to raw, solid to liquid, there is something for everyone’s taste buds.

Fish, especially salmon, is one of the best choices due to its high omega-3 content. Tuna, sardines, and trout are also recommended. Whole grains, like oats, help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Nuts, citrus fruits (especially oranges), extra virgin olive oil, legumes, avocado, cocoa, broccoli, and tea complete the top ten cholesterol-lowering foods.

In addition, a simple watermelon juice can be beneficial for those with high cholesterol. Watermelon, a staple summer fruit, is easy to prepare and rich in nutrients that can prevent the development of heart disease.

To prepare watermelon juice, blend 8 medium slices of seedless watermelon until smooth. Add ice to taste, if desired.

While the consequences of untreated high cholesterol are well-known, a recent study brings attention to another severe outcome. Researchers have found that individuals with uncontrolled cholesterol levels have a 19% higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia related to Alzheimer’s disease within 12 years.

The study, published in the journal Neurology, highlights the urgent need for prevention strategies for Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Fluctuations in total cholesterol levels over a five-year period were found to be a significant risk factor for dementia. However, fluctuations in “good” and “bad” cholesterol were not associated with a higher risk. Those with widely varying triglyceride levels faced a 23% higher risk.

In the realm of medical advancements, a new drug called bempedoic acid is gaining attention as a treatment for high cholesterol. In a recent study involving nearly 14,000 patients, bempedoic acid demonstrated effectiveness comparable to currently used drugs. While statins are the most commonly prescribed drugs for reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases associated with high cholesterol, they often come with side effects such as muscle and joint pain, headaches, and stomach problems.

Dr. Michael Lincoff from the Cleveland Clinic, one of the authors of the study, explains that bempedoic acid can be a valuable therapy for patients who cannot tolerate or need further reduction in cholesterol levels. The drug works by blocking an enzyme involved in cholesterol production. In the study, participants experienced an average drop of 21% in their cholesterol levels.

In the ongoing battle against high cholesterol, a combination of healthy and delicious foods, along with advancements in medical treatments, is offering hope for those seeking to restore their health and reduce the risks associated with elevated cholesterol levels.