Rumors Suggest AMD Will Not Launch High-End Models in the Radeon RX 8000 RDNA4 Series

Title: AMD Rumored to Skip High-End Models in Next Generation RX 8000 RDNA4 Series Graphics Cards

In recent news, rumors are circulating about AMD’s plans for the upcoming Radeon RX 8000 RDNA4 series graphics cards. Surprisingly, there are speculations that the high-end models will not be included in this lineup, with only mid-range and low-end options available. However, considering the current performance gap between AMD’s strongest Radeon RX 7950XTX and its competitor NVIDIA RTX 4090, some question the likelihood of this rumor.

According to foreign media VideoCardz, several rumors have emerged suggesting that AMD might not release high-end GPU graphics cards in the Radeon RX 8000 series. A tweet by Kepler (@Kepler_L2) mentioned that the Navi4 lineup will not include any high-end GPUs, similar to the RDNA1 or Polaris generations.

RedGamingTech also reported receiving similar news from multiple sources, but emphasizes that it is still not confirmed, and the information might be updated in the coming weeks.

VideoCardz also cites two sources that specifically mention the potential impact on two GPUs, Navi 41 and Navi 42. While this news is surprising, it aligns with AMD’s approach in the RX 7000 series, where even the flagship Radeon RX 7950XTX falls behind NVIDIA’s RTX 4090 in game performance. This indicates that AMD may not prioritize pushing high-end models and could be shifting its focus to the mid-range market with the release of the RDNA 3 architecture.

Considering NVIDIA’s dominance in DLSS technology, which gives them an edge over AMD, it might make sense for AMD to focus on the low-end market. However, it is important to note that these are still just rumors, and there is ample time for AMD to change its plans before the launch of the Radeon RX 8000 RDNA4 series graphics cards.

Recently, AMD confirmed its plans to launch the most anticipated Radeon 7000 series graphics cards in Q3, without specifying the model. Speculations point to the rumored RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT as the potential offerings. This aligns with Moore’s Law is Dead’s previous revelation that the series will be launched in September, during Gamescom 2023, which falls within AMD’s Q3 timeline.

While everything remains speculative at this point, if AMD does choose to focus on the mid-range market and NVIDIA continues its dominance in the high-end segment, it could have implications for consumers, potentially affecting pricing in the future.

Source: VideoCardz

