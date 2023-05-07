The portal website of the Jinan Municipal Government focuses on Lin Wu’s emphasis on promoting the integration and development of the industrial chain, innovation chain, and promoting the continuous development of enterprises to become stronger, better and bigger when he contacted companies and project research.

Daxing investigation and research is an important part of carrying out education on the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. On the afternoon of May 6, Lin Wu, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, came to some of the enterprises and project sites he contacted to conduct in-depth investigations and research on the development of the new generation of information technology industry chain. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the important instructions and requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping, combine the ongoing theme education, vigorously investigate and study, solve practical problems, boost corporate confidence, strengthen project construction, promote the integrated development of the industrial chain innovation chain, and promote high-quality The development has continuously achieved new results.

The new generation of information technology industry is one of the “top ten” industries that our province focuses on cultivating, and Lin Wu is the provincial chain leader of this industry chain. He came to Shandong Tianyue Advanced Technology Co., Ltd., one of the key private enterprises to contact, went deep into the enterprise exhibition hall and silicon carbide semiconductor substrate material production workshop, inspected the display of conductive and semi-insulating silicon carbide substrate products, and learned about the technology R&D, product performance, etc. Jinan BYD Semiconductor Co., Ltd. has a wafer manufacturing line for 8-inch power semiconductor chips. The product technology has completely independent intellectual property rights, and it can match the corresponding process for different product designs. Lin Wu went deep into the 8-inch automotive-grade IGBT chip production workshop, carefully listened to the introduction of the project in terms of chip research and development, market application, etc., and discussed and communicated with the person in charge of the company around project construction, technology research and development, and product production. Lin Wu also came to the major project he contacted – Jinan Fudi Power Battery Co., Ltd. project, which is also a provincial and municipal key project with a full production capacity of 30GWh/year. Lin Wu carefully listened to the introduction of the construction of the park, went deep into the power battery assembly production line, and inspected the product raw materials and assembly process.

During the survey, every time Lin Wu visited a company, he learned about the R&D, production and operation in detail, and asked about the difficulties in the company’s development that needed help to solve. He emphasized that relevant departments at all levels should combine themed education, go deep into the front line of enterprises and projects, understand the needs and expectations of enterprises, and come up with real methods to help enterprises solve practical problems. It is necessary to find out the blocking points and difficulties in the development of the new generation of information technology industry chain in our province, adhere to the problem orientation, study practical measures, and promote the extension of the chain and the strengthening of the chain. We must unswervingly do a good job in project construction, do a good job in guaranteeing elements, strive to form more physical workloads, and promote more projects to be put into production as soon as possible. It is hoped that the majority of enterprises will enhance their confidence in development, strengthen scientific and technological innovation, seize market opportunities, improve core competitiveness, and continue to become stronger, better and bigger.

Provincial and Jinan city leaders Liu Qiang, Zhang Haibo, and Yu Haitian, as well as responsible comrades from relevant provincial departments participated.