【Thread】

Yesterday, the main thread contract closed at 4332 yuan / ton (-40), Hangzhou Zhongtian HRB400 thread spot price was 4390 yuan / ton (-30), the daily turnover of building materials was 134,500 tons, and the transaction weakened.

From January to February, the sales area of ​​commercial housing nationwide fell by 3.6% year-on-year, and the area of ​​new housing construction and real estate development investment fell by 9.4% and 5.7% year-on-year respectively, which was significantly narrower than that in the whole year of 2022. The rhythm is significantly slower than the sales side. At the same time, the increase in demand has shrunk slightly from last week, but the current steel products still maintain a trend of destocking.

After the thread rose yesterday, it was under pressure below 4400. At noon, due to the slowdown in demand growth, it fell back slightly, but the disk showed some support on the 5-day moving average, and the disk shift continued, resulting in a strong trend in the 10 contract.

Affected by the rapid decline in daily transactions in the night market, there was a callback, falling below 4300, but the overall upward structure of the snail has not changed. Below, focus on the support of 4280-4300 points. It is necessary to pay attention to whether the strength of demand this week can be maintained.

【iron ore】

Yesterday, the main iron ore contract closed at 926.5 yuan/ton (0), Qingdao Port 65% card powder 1037 yuan/wet ton (+7), Qingdao Port 61.5% pb powder 935 yuan/wet ton (+7), Qingdao Port super Special powder is 805 yuan/wet ton (+5), and the port turnover on March 15 was 947,000 tons.

The fundamentals of the recent strong iron ore have not changed. Against the background of continuous rise in finished product prices, it is expected to drive the enthusiasm of steel mills to replenish their raw materials. Recently, the news of crude steel level control this year came out again. It is expected that the ore price will fluctuate at a short-term high level. Pay attention to the support around 890-900 below and the pressure around 945-950 above.

