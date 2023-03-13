Home Business “The proportion of things that don’t work at Deutsche Bahn is too large”
"The proportion of things that don't work at Deutsche Bahn is too large"

“The proportion of things that don’t work at Deutsche Bahn is too large”

Do you like to travel by train yourself?
I often take the train – but I don’t really like it anymore. I now leave at least an hour earlier to get to appointments on time. Especially if you have to change trains, there is a high risk of getting stranded somewhere. There is another way: When I recently traveled from Berlin to Cologne, the train was right on time. But overall, the proportion of things that don’t work at Deutsche Bahn is simply too large. Years of management failure play a role, but so does the dramatic shortage of staff.

