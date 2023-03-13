Recruitment and onboarding are still undergoing a radical restructuring. After the corona pandemic and the subsequent wave of layoffs, a troubled global economy and a cross-industry shortage of skilled workers are currently posing challenges for many companies. One thing is certain: the switch to hybrid and remote work and digital onboarding that has taken place in many places can no longer be reversed. If you pay attention to these onboarding trends, your company will master 2023 successfully.

Strengthen and optimize hybrid and remote work processes

The corona pandemic required many companies to radically rethink their onboarding: New structures for a completely digital onboarding process had to be created within a very short time – from the job interview to the digital signing of contracts to digital induction and integration into the corporate culture. Now it’s time to strengthen and optimize these digital onboarding structures. Because a step backwards to analog office work is not in sight. Prepare yourself by subjecting your previously established digital onboarding structures to an in-depth review. How well does your onboarding process prepare new employees for the remote and hybrid working environment in your company? Where are the weak points and what problems arise in hybrid day-to-day work? Develop strategies and measures to improve these points.

Focus on employees

Flexible working models, diversity, equal opportunities and inclusion are just a few of the issues that are becoming increasingly important for recruiting and retaining employees. For many companies, the well-being of employees is no longer a luxury, but an essential part of corporate branding as an attractive employer. Every phase of working life, from first impressions during the application process to onboarding, onboarding, career opportunities and leaving the company is important and must focus on the employee perspective. But how do you as an employer ensure that your employees are visible in the home office and in a hybrid work environment and that you know their needs?

Making employees visible in a hybrid working environment

Familiarize yourself and your HR department with the advantages and disadvantages of the hybrid working world and counteract typical problems such as proximity bias at an early stage. Ensure that all employees, whether working remotely or in the office, are equally visible and their achievements and contributions are seen. Give the people and projects in your company a face by using the right tools for digital onboarding and a hybrid working environment. Central to this is communication via video with a tool like Snagit and the use of suitable instant messaging tools like Slack or Teams.

Humanize digital interactions

Make sure that employees feel that they are in good hands even in a purely digital working environment and have the opportunity to develop a personal bond with their colleagues. The chat in the tea kitchen, the joint lunch, the after-work drink, in short, the social exchange are important for employee satisfaction. For remote or hybrid teams, you must therefore find suitable digital tools and activities for face-to-face exchange. Set up e.g. For example, a special messaging channel for new employees, who can introduce themselves and exchange ideas there. Give your employees the opportunity to share private interests or hobbies in dedicated channels and groups. In addition to the digital exchange, don’t forget to organize and offer analogue team meetings. If your company is located in different countries or cities, local meetings can strengthen the bond with the company. Encourage your employees to contribute their personality and interests digitally as well, and promote a digital corporate culture that Diversity, tolerance and respect rewarded. So create opportunities for digital tea kitchen chat and personal exchange.

Digital onboarding and work structures against the shortage of skilled workers

There is a shortage of skilled workers in many sectors. Fewer and fewer people are willing to change their place of residence because of a job or generally prefer remote work in order to reconcile work and family life. The trend to temporarily cover hard-to-fill positions with freelancers or project workers is unmistakable. Many formerly full-time employees now prefer freelance work in order to be able to decide for themselves when and for whom they work. Streamline your digital onboarding process for this part of your workforce as well. Ensure freelancers and temporary workers have all the tools and skills needed for successful hybrid or remote work, immediately at their fingertips. Familiarize yourself with best practices for asynchronous communication as not everyone will be available and working at the same time anymore.

Expand digital further education and training

The majority of employees want to grow in their jobs, advance, take on more responsibility and learn new skills. If this is not possible with the current employer, an alternative is quickly sought. Already during digital onboarding, make sure that new employees know about the career opportunities in your company. Invest in your education and training while embracing current e-learning trends, such as using online games to learn new skills. There are even pre-produced ones now Onboarding Games, which help new hires learn their job and meet their peers. In order to counteract the shortage of skilled workers, many companies also rely on the retraining and further training of existing employees. Here, too, digital offers and training videos are essential.

Digitize recurring activities and routine work

Especially in administration, many work processes are still carried out and filed analogously and in paper form. However, routine activities take up a lot of time in the workflow and consume resources unnecessarily. Digital tools and strategies can help here. With the right digital folder structure and the digital documentation of recurring processes and workflows, you save resources and working time. Once you have established these structures, this also has a positive effect on your digital onboarding if all employees have the necessary documents and work papers at their disposal anytime and anywhere.