▲Lee Jae-myeong, representative of the Democratic Party of Korea, and other attendees are shouting slogans while holding pickets criticizing the ‘humiliation diplomacy against Japan’ at the opening ceremony of the Committee for Humiliating Diplomacy with Japan held at the National Assembly on the 13th. (yunhap news)

On the 13th, the Minjoo Party of Korea formed the Committee for Humiliating Diplomacy Against Japan and continued its offensive on the government’s solution to compensation for forced labor during the Japanese occupation.

The Democratic Party launched the Party Committee for Humiliating Diplomacy Against Japan this morning. The chairman was Kim Sang-hee, a 4-term lawmaker. In addition, 18 members of the standing committees, such as foreign affairs and unification, national defense, education, industry, trade and resources, small and medium-sized venture companies, culture, sports and tourism, political affairs, and equipment committees, participated.

Representative Lee Jae-myeong pointed out at the inauguration ceremony, “If you look at this compensation plan, Japan is not making any concessions, only our government is making unilateral concessions and burdens, and it makes the people feel humiliating shame.”

“People are very interested in what the humiliating and unilateral concession on the issue of forced labor will lead to in the future. The most likely direction is that it will lead to a Korea-Japan Logistics Support Agreement,” he said. It is about opening the way to a military alliance with Japan. This is South Korea degenerating into an outpost and an advance base in the military camp confrontation between North Korea, China, and Russia, and South Korea, the US, and Japan,” he said.

Chairman Kim Sang-hee also said, “I am really worried about what the Yoon Seok-yeol regime, which is blindly accepting Japan’s demands, will do in the future.” )” he said.

At the previous Supreme Council meeting, there were also voices of criticism.

Representative Lee said, “President Seok-Yeol Yoon insisted that this compensation plan, which is the greatest humiliation in our diplomatic history, was a ‘decision for the future and a pledge promised to the people’.” . Koh Min-jung, a member of the Supreme Council, said, “This summit between Korea and Japan looks servile, like the King of Joseon in the Ming Dynasty, who gave everything Japan asked and went to pay tribute when it was not enough.” It is to declare to the whole world that the President is Japan’s number 1 salesperson.”

Previously, on the 11th, Democratic Party lawmakers attended the ‘2nd Pan-National Convention to Condemn the Compulsory Mobilization Solution’ held at Seoul Plaza. Representative Lee said at the podium, “After the humiliating compensation plan, the ROK-Japan Logistics Assistance Agreement and the ROK-US-Japan military alliance are waiting.” can,” he warned.