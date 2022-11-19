Since Apple previously announced that the production capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro series will be reduced, and shipments will be lower than expected, the stock price has fallen sharply.

Apple is also trying every means to make up for it, and even directly reduced the production of the “unpopular” iPhone 14 Plus model to a near-discontinuation.

Well-known screen analyst Ross Young recently stated,Panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Plus were close to zero in December.

This is mainly because Apple puts production capacity and orders mainly on the Pro version, which is currently the two most popular models of the iPhone 14 series, and even sells better than the much cheaper entry-level iPhone 14.

This was a bit beyond Apple’s own expectations, which led to the dismantling of the iPhone 14 Plus production line in the early stages of the new phone’s launch, and the production capacity was allocated to the Pro version.

So the current semi-stop production of iPhone 14 Plus is also one of the best strategies for Apple. After all, the sales of the Pro version continue to be hot, and the performance of the iPhone 14 Plus is still somewhat unsatisfactory on the basis of double 11 subsidies and discounts of thousands of yuan. .

In fact, Apple’s original plan was to cut off the mini product line and launch a Plus model to replace the mini. Since the small-screen flagship failed, it would launch a cheaper large-screen iPhone.

As a result, its biggest problem is “self-cutting”. The old processor is used on the two iPhone 14 standard models, and the appearance and other configuration upgrades are almost negligible. It is not as good as buying the old iPhone 13 Pro. cost-effective.