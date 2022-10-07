Identikit of quitfluencer: an employee who quits his job and, by his example, pushes others to do the same. This figure and the extent of the phenomenon have been brought to light by the “Global Workforce of the Future”, the third annual report on the prospects of the global workforce of the Adecco Group, a leading agency in services dedicated to human resource management.

According to the study, over a quarter (27%) of workers will try to change jobs in the next 12 months. The reasons behind this choice are various, ranging from salary to the need for a healthier balance between work and private life, but above all they do not underestimate the role of the quitfluencerwhich, as noted by the Group’s Country Manager, Andrea Malacrida, “is significantly affecting the Great Resignations”.

The data analyzed by the study

As happens for the yawning, those who show they leave their jobs – within a working context or on social networks – “infect” those around them in a completely unconscious way. The 70% of people who see a colleague resign consider doing the same, while the 50% he does it seriously. «The ability of the resigning to influence colleagues to resign in turn involves a real Domino effect to which we must pay great attention, especially because the most affected are young people“, With a 25% more chance of being influenced in this sense, as they are particularly attentive”to the climate and values ​​present in the company»Explains Malacrida.

Lo salary it is still the main driving force towards resignation. Only in Italy, the 61% of workers believe that their wages are not sufficient to cope with the price increase caused by inflation. But this happens when people don’t feel included in the work environment. In that case, the salary becomes the sixth reason and, in the vast majority of cases, what pushes workers to stay in their jobs is the happinessthe stability at work and at home, i Colleagues and the flexibility which is granted to them. The numbers are clear: the 75% of the respondents he prefers employers interested in well-being.

A solution could be represented by upskilling and reskilling activities, «A valid retention tool for companies, able to provide employees with the means to grow from a professional point of view and find the right motivation and satisfaction in their work. As well as greater attention to welfare, the balance between work and private life and a professional climate of trust and flexibility », concludes Malacrida.

The phenomenon on social media

On social networks such as Instagram and TikTok – the most frequented by the new generations – the issue of mental health at work is very much felt. The hashtag #quityourjob reaches 176 million views on the first platform and more than 98 thousand contents on the second. There are those who tell how their lives have changed for the better, after having had the courage to leave the job that sent them to burnout (exhaustion, ndr.). Who gives advice on when it’s time to quit and how to do it, and who, on the other hand, tells their experience with irony.

Another phenomenon that is gaining more and more following on social networks is that of quiet quittingan expression with which we refer to the tendency to do the bare minimum in the workplace. Among the causes is the awareness – more widespread in the new generations – of the fact that the life is not just work and that the our value of individuals is not defined by our productivity. But, above all, as evidenced by a study by the Harvard Business Review, to influence the phenomenon of quiet quitting are bad bosses.