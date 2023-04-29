Home » The Rdc is no longer liked by the Italians. Sharply declining applications: less than 25%
Business

The Rdc is no longer liked by the Italians. Sharply declining applications: less than 25%

by admin
The Rdc is no longer liked by the Italians. Sharply declining applications: less than 25%

In March 2023, the households benefiting from Rdc are 902 thousand (90%) while the households benefiting from the Citizenship Pension are 103 thousand (10%)

In the first three months of 2023 the nuclei that requested Citizenship income and pension were almost 300 thousand (299,467), minus 25% compared to the same period of 2022. INPS writes it in the Observatory on income and citizenship pension.

In the first quarter, the nuclei receiving at least one month of RdC/Pdc amounted to 1,238,019, the number of people involved was 2,643,516 and the average monthly allowance is 569.55 euros. In March 2023, the households benefiting from Rdc are 902,000 (90%) while the households benefiting from Pensione di Cittadinanza are 103,000 (10%), for a total of one million households.

The average amount disbursed in March is 572 euros with an absolute difference of 314 euros between the RdC amount (604 euros) and the PdC amount (290 euros). Between January and March 2023, the benefit was revoked for around 27,000 householdswhile the nuclei forfeited from the right in the first three months of 2023 were 111 thousand.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Pd primaries, Bonaccini secretary at 60%. Rumor with polling stations open

You may also like

economist dr. Thomas Komarek recommends TTPCG® Franchise

Marta Donà, here is the manager of the...

Will Switzerland manage the energy transition with wind...

Interpump approves 2022 financial statements and distributes dividends

Oberspreewald-Lausitz: BASF Schwarzheide closes waterborne basecoat factory

Giuseppe Lavazza: “Ready for a major acquisition even...

About the causes of prosperity | Podcast Economics...

Qualitalia, the Customs project to “certify” the agri-food...

Bavaria allows the import of non-approved antibiotic juices

Usa, the professor fired for the David shown...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy