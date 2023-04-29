The Rdc is no longer liked by the Italians. Sharply declining applications: less than 25%

In March 2023, the households benefiting from Rdc are 902 thousand (90%) while the households benefiting from the Citizenship Pension are 103 thousand (10%)

In the first three months of 2023 the nuclei that requested Citizenship income and pension were almost 300 thousand (299,467), minus 25% compared to the same period of 2022. INPS writes it in the Observatory on income and citizenship pension.

In the first quarter, the nuclei receiving at least one month of RdC/Pdc amounted to 1,238,019, the number of people involved was 2,643,516 and the average monthly allowance is 569.55 euros. In March 2023, the households benefiting from Rdc are 902,000 (90%) while the households benefiting from Pensione di Cittadinanza are 103,000 (10%), for a total of one million households.

The average amount disbursed in March is 572 euros with an absolute difference of 314 euros between the RdC amount (604 euros) and the PdC amount (290 euros). Between January and March 2023, the benefit was revoked for around 27,000 householdswhile the nuclei forfeited from the right in the first three months of 2023 were 111 thousand.

Subscribe to the newsletter

