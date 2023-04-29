Rare triplet birth in Chieti – Sanità hospital

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CHIETI, APRIL 29 – A 37-year-old woman from Molise, in her second pregnancy, gave birth to triplets in the Obstetrics-Gynecological Clinic of the Chieti polyclinic directed by Marco Liberati, an operating unit that has also become a point of reference out of the region for complicated and twin pregnancies, followed by Francesco D’Antonio, professor at the ‘D’Annunzio’ University and head of the Center for Prenatal Medicine and Pregnancies at Risk.



The doctors waited until the pregnancy reached 32 weeks and delivered them to secure their lives. A case classified in the literature among the rare ones. “This woman carried on a monochorionic triplet pregnancy – explains D’Antonio: it is an ovum that has been fertilized and immediately after conception it is divided into three amniotic sacs, each of which contains a child, but which are supported only from a placenta. A rare case to say the least, which has an incidence of one in 100,000 births, burdened by many complications that often have a fatal outcome. The girls are doing well, they weigh about 1.5 kilograms each and now they are in Neonatology because they are to all intents and purposes premature, but we gave birth to them as an elective choice, as soon as they reached a certain stage, because this type of pregnancy is almost never carried to term, and the children are at high risk of mortality” .



The woman is fine and gave names to the newborns Alice, Amanda and Arianna. “Also in this case – Liberati said – the patient was sent to us by colleagues from Molise, who, entrusting her to our care, intended to safeguard three small lives that appeared compromised from the beginning. And we are happy to have these little girls here today with we”. (HANDLE).

