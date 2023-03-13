TORINO – “This morning Leonardo Bonucci and Paul Pogba underwent instrumental tests at J Medical. Bonucci suffered blunt trauma to his left leg and his condition will be monitored daily, while Paul Pogba suffered a low-grade injury to the adductor of his right thigh and has already started the rehabilitation process aimed at resuming competitive activity”this is the press release of the Juventus on its official website.

The Octopus, who has just returned after the injury sustained in the pre-season which kept him in the box for several months, made his official debut in the season against Turin and Rome before being suspended for disciplinary reasons against Freiburg in first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League and the new injury. Just 35′ collected by the French midfielder, who came out disconsolate from J Medical. He didn’t give any photos or autographs to the fans waiting for him outside the facility and went away with his head down, his face grim. Thirty-five games missed out of 37: this is the current sad balance of Pogba bis at Juventus. The former Manchester United player will certainly not be available for the return to Germany against Freiburg on Thursday and Sunday’s match at 20.45 at the Meazza against Inter. As announced by Massimiliano Allegri himself at the end of the match against Sampdoria, he should return after the break for the national teams. The Octopus, therefore, will remain in the pits for about 20 days. For the Juventus coach there is no peace, in a season characterized by a myriad of injuries and relapses.

Gleison also stopped playing in the match against the blucerchiati Bremer, who left the field in the 84th minute – Rugani took his place – but nothing serious for him. Indeed, Allegri reassured the fans about his presence for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League scheduled for Thursday against Freiburg: “He’s fine. He suffers a bit from the patellar tendon in his left leg. He was in some discomfort and eventually came out.”

