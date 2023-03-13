The recent hit “The Last of Us” ushered in the last episode of the first season earlier. This live-action drama series adapted from the game of the same name by Naughty Dog Studio is convincing in its high degree of restoration of the original work, and at the same time injected more The wonderful free narrative has won a good reputation both in the player group and the non-player group, and the continuous soaring ratings also made HBO announce the renewal of the second season in advance.

“The Last of Us” was able to break the curse that most of the video games were reduced to “bad movies” after they were filmed. Regardless of the decisive factors such as actor casting, script adaptation, and set design, the costume design part of the film is also a crucial part. ring. The show’s costumes are helmed by two-time Emmy nominee Cynthia Summers, who has previously worked on costumes for such shows as Snowpiercer and The Unfortunate Adventures of Lemony Snicket Work.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Cynthia Summers said of the project: “As a costume designer, whimsical and fashion-driven clothes are very attractive. But the difficulty is that the clothes are not the protagonist here, you need to be in the visual Layers are tightly integrated with sets, story and lighting to help tell the story rather than stand out.”

In order to match the background setting of the United States 20 years after modern civilization was destroyed by fungal infectious diseases, the costumes worn by the characters refer to the clothing of the working class in the American suburbs in 2003. There are a large number of tooling and military uniforms made of durable materials such as denim and canvas. Appearance, supplemented by plain earth tones, is very suitable for the post-apocalyptic environment where buildings are degraded and cities are taken over by nature.

For people who are struggling to survive rather than live under the cover of the epidemic, the production of new clothes is obviously not their priority option. There is a special department called “Breakdown” in the crew, by throwing denim jackets on the ground and grinding them. Create the “Vintage” texture of clothing or accessories that have naturally aged after more than 20 years of baptism.

Unlike movies like “Dune” where the costumes are designed from scratch, most of the clothing lines that appear in “The Last of Us” are things you can buy in the real world (in fact, the costumes that appear in the play are also made by the procurement department. Purchased from various places), it will only be aged and remodeled to be more faithful to the setting of the story.

Among them, Joel Miller, one of the protagonists, is particularly eye-catching, although Cynthia Summers’ approach is “do not use any fashionable items to cover up that Joel is just a person who struggles hard every day.” This time, Hypebeast will take stock of the iconic items and their real-life prototypes used by the character Joel played by Pedro Pascal in the play, so as to get a glimpse of the post-apocalyptic style of the drama “The Last of Us”.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

The jacket Joel is wearing is the Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket from US brand Flint and Tinder, the entire jacket is made in the USA from extremely durable Martexin 7 oz canvas and is lined with soft flannel. The “Breakdown” department puts the jacket in boiling water to remove the oily wax from the fabric and create traces of wearing for many years to make it look older.

Fjällglim Shirt

In the third episode Joel wears his late friend Frank’s flannel shirt from Fjällglim, a hiking shirt in classic check with a breast pocket and a hidden pocket. The version that appeared in the play deliberately removed the hidden pocket and added a breast pocket to better fit the original setting of the game.

Wrangler Premium Slim Fit Denim Shirt

The worn-out denim shirt that Joel frequently wears in the play comes from Wrangler’s Premium Slim Fit Denim Shirt exclusively for Wal-Mart. This shirt is not decorated with “Western Yoke” details on the shoulders like other denim brands. The minimalist design is also In helping to portray Joel’s personality as a character who doesn’t focus on personal style.

Elk Tracker 10-Inch Waterproof Leather Boot

For Joel’s daily traversal of a cosmopolitan jungle of ruins, ELK TRACKER’s 10-INCH WATERPROOF LEATHER BOOT is the shoe of choice, a pair of leather hunting boots with UltraDry™ waterproof membrane and ELK TRACKER’s exclusive The unique ScentBan™ odor control technology kills bacteria, and the original distressed texture perfectly fits the character image.

Levi’s® 505™ Regular Fit Jeans

For the trousers, the clothing design team chose 505™ Regular Fit Jeans from Levi’s® for Joel. Compared with other slim or loose fit, this classic straight-leg jeans are obviously more suitable for survival in the end-time environment.

Field Watch

As one of the few accessories in the play, Joel always carries this tactical watch given by his daughter Sarah, even if it has been damaged, to express his longing and guilt for his daughter. Although the crew revealed that this watch was specially customized for the series, its design inspiration is most likely from Lum-Tec’s Super Combat B2 watch.

In addition to Joel’s outfit, the style of Ellie Williams played by Bella Ramsey is also worth mentioning. Although the story begins in 2003 when the Y2K style is still prevailing, you will not see things like super high-waisted pants from Ellie’s outfit Such an early 2000s trend.

Instead, the crew used timeless items such as military jackets, hoodies, baseball T-shirts, jeans, and Converse espadrilles to create Ellie’s character, a look that can speak to the game and have a timeless girly look. It will allow the audience to escape from the unresolved reality of the characters in the play while watching the movie.

There are a lot of easter eggs hidden in the episode, and the costumes of the characters are no exception. For example, the Halican Drops that appear on Ellie’s red shirt and Sarah’s T-Shirt are fictionalized by Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the game “The Last of Us”. , his daughter named her plush toy “Halican Drops” when she was two years old, and he directly used the name to name Sarah’s favorite band in the game.

In the fifth episode, the T-Shirt worn by the infected person who climbed into the car where Ellie was hiding was printed with the pattern of the children’s TV show “Blue Dalmatians”, which means that the infected person is still a child, and the program group later confirmed This child is from an underground nursery that emerges later, which not only reveals what happens to the children in the nursery, but also heralds a heartbreaking and tragic end for Sam.

At the moment when the “wasteland” style is popular, the clothing of “The Last Survivor” provides us with a different perspective. If we consider it from reality, what is the clothing in the doomsday world like? There are no exaggerated silhouettes, bold designs, and functional elements. In the context of stagnant fashion trends, pragmatism is far more important than avant-garde design.