What is the new WhatsApp interface like with new icons that will come to Android

WhatsApp has implemented new features in the design of the user interface for the beta version of the app for Android, in which it is modernized with a new tone of green as the predominant theme, new redesigned icons and filters for chats.

The instant messaging platform continues working on the development of a new interface on Android to improve the user experience, offering new features such as changing the position of the navigation bar, which it began testing on some users in the month of May.

In this sense, WhatsApp plans to implement new features in the design of its user interface to offer a modernized appearance of the app, as WaBetaInfo has been able to verify after analyzing the latest beta update of the ‘app’ for Android 2.23.20.10 .

Image from WABetainfo.

Thus, as noted, WhatsApp has incorporated a new green color as the predominant theme in both light and dark modes. The format of the floating chat bubble icon has also changed, which will now be displayed as an icon with a more square format – instead of the circle that is currently used.

Following this line, the company intends to eliminate the green color at the top of the screen, both in the main screen and in the chats, leaving that space white in the case of light mode. As for the dark theme, a new darker shade of green has been used for message bubbles in chats.

In addition to all this, WhatsApp will also introduce an option to filter conversations, choosing between all chats, unread chats, contacts or groups. These filters are displayed at the top of the screen in bubble icons. This feature began to be identified in the beta update for Android 2.23.14.17.

Finally, new redesigned icons will be introduced in the application’s configuration menu and on the chat information screen, which will replace the existing ones, as already announced by the same medium in September after the beta update of iOS 23.19.1.74 . In fact, as pointed out, the platform is implementing very similar changes for the interface of both iOS and Android.

At the moment, the improved interface with new icons and colors is under development, so only some users who have the latest Android beta update have access to these new features.

