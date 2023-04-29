April, April – these are the best April Fools’ jokes from Seibert Media

There is one date that requires caution – especially if you tend to be very gullible. Be careful if e.g. B. Telling friends about something with an air of innocence. Or when someone at work talks about the new dress code. Or when you surf the internet, read the news, or browse your social media feed. Because suddenly on this one day a funny message or bizarre invention follows the next. Of course we are talking about April 1st!

We at Seibert Media don’t miss the opportunity to have fun with our customers, newbies or the entire staff on this day. So we can now look back on a rich repertoire of different April Fool’s jokes. And we think it’s time to celebrate and review the best ideas. And that’s exactly why we’ve put together this best-of!

International brand awareness – time for a new name

Since the hour of its birth in 1996, the Seibert Media company has remained true to its name and thus to its roots. But 27 years is a long time – in which the company has grown and become more international. In the course of this, we had to realize that the name Seibert Media is difficult for our English-speaking contacts to utter. Instead, “Seabird Media” is on everyone’s lips. So we thought: why not get down to business? So it happened that on April 1st, 2019 we announced the official renaming to “Seabird”! Of course it was fictitious. If you want to know how much effort we put into it, then feel free to read the original article here.

The idea of ​​the name was actually so well received by the workforce that we decided to affectionately christen it “Seabird” when we opened our own canteen in 2022. (May more joke cookies be baked there! 😄)

The best student job ever – we are looking for professional extras

In 2022, not only our canteen opened, but also our new headquarters in Wiesbaden. That meant for us: New premises, new possibilities, new ambitions! Out of sheer enthusiasm (and possibly megalomania), we published an unprecedented job advertisement – namely that of “Corporate Culture Representative”. It was a position for working students, who we wanted to use – to put it bluntly – as extras in our new domicile in order to fill it with life. Supposedly at least.

Sounds too good to be true? That’s right, it was – unfortunately! But don’t worry, we didn’t let anyone down: Anyone who wanted to apply for the job and clicked on the relevant button was redirected to a page that solved the joke.

But we also put a lot of effort into the announcement and the associated job advertisement! You can get an impression of it here.

Time to hit the dance floor! Our weekly motivational ritual

We usually greet our newcomers on their first day of work with a big “Cake & Greet” meeting so that they have a good start in the Seibert Media galaxy. It was no different on April 1, 2022 – so far nothing unusual. And so nobody thought anything bad when our colleague Kerstin then – on site as well as remotely! – came to the fore to teach the newbies our weekly motivational ritual, which consisted of an idiosyncratic choreography to a children’s song. After a short introduction, the music was played and all employees got into the correct starting position (crouch) for “Bang, boom, bang, we’re launching into space!”. It was only after a few consistently danced verses that the realization came that it was just a joke – followed by a calm panting of the assembled newbies.

Love, love, flirtation – Linchpin Love

“Singles beware! Spring is just around the corner and not only are the daffodils blooming, but also the spring fever is making a comeback. And so does Linchpin with the new Linchpin Love App!

Linchpin Love is an in-house dating platform where you can get to know colleagues from your company on a whole new level.” With these words, the new dating app from Seibert Media was presented on our social intranet on April 1, 2023.

The app should extend the functionalities of our (real) social intranet Linchpin, for example with a detailed match detector and a dedicated chat. In addition, a product video was attached to the announcement, which is worth seeing!

The links that should lead to the App Store turned out to be – how could it be otherwise – Rickroll.

(“Rickrolling is an Internet hoax in which an unsuspecting Internet user is directed to a video sharing site where they are presented with the music video for Rick Astley’s song Never Gonna Give You Up.” Those: Wikipedia)

Love is in the air – draw.io dating

But not only Linchpin, but also one of our other products, draw.io, was all about love for an April Fool’s joke. The diagramming tool was to receive an update in which an algorithm based on the drawing style could determine the compatibilities between users. Of course there was a rickroll there too. You can find the related article here.

What else may the future bring?

Certainly a lot of April Fools’ jokes – maybe next year we will present you a small “best-of collection” from the Seibert Media universe! And also on the other 364 days of the year you can find here on our blog or on our LinkedIn-Profile content worth reading.

