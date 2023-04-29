Image copyright TTPCG®

Munich, April 28th, 2023 – There are numerous statements about the different advantages and disadvantages of franchise and license systems. In this article I want to talk about services. The licensor grants its licensees the rights to use industrial property rights, such as a protected trademark. Franchising is a system of cooperation and distribution of services from legally independent companies in order to market services. The franchisor provides the franchisee with services in the form of a franchise package. As an economist, I present the economic situation and its foreseeable development and point out undesirable developments and possibilities for avoiding or eliminating them. Various indicators of economic performance, quality of life and sustainability as well as politically set targets must be included.

License or Franchise? TTPCG® offers unique advantages for users

TTPCG® is a trademark of US Taylor Group. TTPCG® serves the dating agency/singles exchange market in a way that is unique in the world. Since this dating service also constantly collects international awards for its users and its franchisees because of its special and very inexpensive services, I took this as an opportunity to meticulously analyze this franchise business model.

If you are looking for a job with a secure existence, you should find out more from TTPCG®

Anyone who thinks self-employment requires capital and risk is mistaken if they become a TTPCG® franchisee. Zero risk, because you can start as a part-time job without any problems. The training is so easy online that it is possible for everyone without any problems. Learning by doing was created by TTPCG® implemented in a new dimension. Listing here what TTPCG® offers its franchisees for a minimal entry fee would stretch this press article endlessly. After a short introductory period, during which TTPCG® offers every conceivable support, you can start. The task of the franchisee is to advise genuine prospects. There is no such thing as cold calling. The consultation takes place on the laptop and is given step by step. The requirements for this franchise partnership, which can certainly be described as a dream job, are a good general education, enjoyment of dealing with people and basic Internet knowledge. Singles get a free chance to fall in love on the job because TTPCG® franchisees only deal with people looking for a partner. If you are now considering whether you are looking for a new job or whether you should become a franchisee or licensee, you should find out about the unique opportunity at TTPCG®.

The author of the press report is the economist Dr. Thomas Komarek.

Partner Computer Marketing ensures that the TTPCG ® brand messages are conveyed to the eyes of the single world.

