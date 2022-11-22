The sound of the bagpipes for farewell to Totò Salvatore Stefani on the rugby field news/folla_al_boscherai_per_lultimo_saluto_a_toto-12255477/&el=player_ex_12255572″>

A poignant greeting, on the notes of bagpipe played by maestro Pio Sagrillo. Il Rugby Feltre and the city ​​of Feltre they accompanied Salvatore Stefani towards the last direction trip Mogliano Veneto with the warmth and participation that the boy deserved.



The moved thanksgiving of the father at the end of the short ceremony that took place at the sports facilities of the You will woodtestifies to how much the family has become aware of the affection that their Totò had been able to carve out in his years in Feltre, first as a student of the Institute farmer Della Lucia di Vellaithen as an element of the first team of Rugby Feltre.



The testimony of the president of the company, Paul Aspodelloof teammates Leonard DiFiore e Jean Bellumatan educator from the Agricultural Institute and some former schoolmates who shared the experience of the boarding school with him, brought out the good strength that was released from this big boy who left too soon.



The coffin was carried on the shoulders by his companions team, while the many friends who knew him attended the brief ceremony that not even the rain and the biting cold were able to scratch in its solemnity. «Totò loved you and we with him», said Salvatore’s father at the end of the ceremony. In the afternoon another ceremony is scheduled in Mogliano Veneto.

The mayors were also present at the ceremony Fusaro and Castellazrespectively first citizens of Feltre e Pedavena.