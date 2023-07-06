Home » The Rewe boss in an interview about inflation and food prices
Business

The Rewe boss in an interview about inflation and food prices

by admin
The Rewe boss in an interview about inflation and food prices

So not only the prices are an issue for Souque, but also the service in the supermarkets and the waiting times at the cash registers. In order to reduce the future, Rewe relies on technology. “We currently have 670 Rewe stores in Germany that have self-scanning tills. By the end of the year there will be around 1000 stores,” announced Souque. In Germany, however, self-checkouts are “not yet as well accepted as in Holland, Belgium or England”, where such systems are standard. “In the markets where we use the technology, only a small double-digit share of sales is currently billed via the self-checkouts.” Souque hopes that will change over time.

See also  Chairman of SMIC’s revenue increased by 30% last year: 2021 is an extremely extraordinary year – yqqlm

You may also like

The Fed Freezes Stock Exchanges Down in Piazza...

Booming Peach Harvest: High Demand and Increased Fruit...

Santanchè: those who criticize me come to Twiga....

Amazon Prime Day offers 2023: The best deals...

Berlusconi will give Marina and Pier Silvio control...

AI Revolutionizes the LED Industry: A Look into...

From 2024 – Swiss Post will increase prices...

Tipping Culture: Experts Weigh in on the Escalating...

Santanchè: those who criticize me come to Twiga....

RBA Holds Interest Rates Steady at 4.1% as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy