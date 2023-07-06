The Rewe boss in an interview about inflation and food prices

So not only the prices are an issue for Souque, but also the service in the supermarkets and the waiting times at the cash registers. In order to reduce the future, Rewe relies on technology. “We currently have 670 Rewe stores in Germany that have self-scanning tills. By the end of the year there will be around 1000 stores,” announced Souque. In Germany, however, self-checkouts are “not yet as well accepted as in Holland, Belgium or England”, where such systems are standard. “In the markets where we use the technology, only a small double-digit share of sales is currently billed via the self-checkouts.” Souque hopes that will change over time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

