WindTre remodels again: all possible alternatives

WindTre is sending informative text messages to some of its mobile network customers warning them of the imminent remodeling of the offer. This is the second part of the change announced last April and implemented from the first renewal following May 17. In this case the increase of 2 euros per month will take place after 20 July.

The unilateral modification of the contract provides for a (automatic) increase in GIGA – from 30 to unlimited depending on the specific case – and, as mentioned, an increase in the monthly cost of 2 euros. The alternative offered to the customer is joining a plus plan with costs and bundles unchanged from your current offer, “but with a supplement of content for the inconvenience caused to the customer and at no additional cost“.

The above integration is variable and may concern 1 GIGA and 50 SMS more per month starting August 11. To activate the Plus offer, just send a free SMS to 40400 with text OPT by the date indicated in the message received from WindTre.

USE: “In the case of lines with a Junior family offer, communication will also be sent to the telephone number of the parent indicated during activation“. Any withdrawal must be exercised by the parent.

If you receive the information message about the imminent remodulation, you can follow several alternatives:

accept the remodulation: from the first renewal after 20 July 2023 you will pay 2 euros more per month and you will automatically receive (no activation required) from 30 to an infinite number of GB

activate the Plus offer: same bundle and monthly cost as your current offer, plus a supplement of 1 GB or 50 SMS per month. To activate this offer, you must send a message to 40400 with the text OPTIN within the deadlines set by the SMS

perform portability of your number to another operator

exercise the right of withdrawal without penalties and deactivation costs within 60 days of communication received via SMS. In this case, the communication “Change of contractual conditions” must be sent by registered letter with return receipt to Wind Tre SpA CD Milano address Baggio Casella Postale 159, 20152 Milan (MI) via PEC to [email protected] through a WindTre point of sale by calling 159 via the windtre.it website and filling out the form in the section Useful modules – mobile

If the voice offer is active with another offer (voice, data, mobile, landline), the latter will remain active unless explicitly deactivating it is requested. If, on the other hand, you are paying for a device in installments, you can pay the remaining installments or keep the installment active.