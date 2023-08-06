The Rise of New Energy Vehicles: China’s Remarkable Growth Story

Mercedes-Benz China Tram “Growth Story” on the New Track

At the Changchun International Automobile Expo, China‘s new energy vehicle industry showcased its tremendous growth and popularity. The expo featured independent exhibition halls for new energy vehicles, with independent brands attracting a significant amount of attention.

Audience members praised the beautiful design and attractive exteriors of the vehicles, as well as the advanced features such as autopilot and smart cockpits. This positive reception reflects the increasing demand and satisfaction with new energy vehicles in China.

The first half of this year saw a remarkable increase in the sales of new energy vehicles, with one out of every four cars sold being a new energy vehicle. This significant market share reflects the shift towards environmentally friendly and technologically advanced vehicles.

Zhang Yongwei, the executive vice president of the 21st Century Development Research Institute of Tsinghua University, believes that China‘s new energy vehicle industry has entered a stage of high-quality development. This development is a result of the country’s strategic focus on new energy vehicles and the implementation of key policies and support, including subsidies and tax breaks.

The growth of China‘s new energy vehicle industry has not been without challenges. Zhang Jinhua, the executive vice chairman and secretary-general of SAE-China, highlights the turbulent history of electric vehicle development in the United States. In 2003, a “funeral” for electric vehicles was held, signifying the end of their development. However, advancements in lithium-ion power battery technology have revived the potential for electric vehicles, and the Chinese government continues to support research in new energy vehicle technology.

As China‘s new energy vehicle industry matures, the focus has shifted from policy support to market competition. The embrace of electrification and intelligent network connection has become a priority for independent brands. The new generation of car consumers in China seeks vehicles that offer not only transportation but also new technologies and entertainment.

Looking ahead, it is estimated that by 2022, over one-third of domestic new energy vehicles will have some level of assisted driving capability. China has also made significant progress in expanding the test road mileage for intelligent networked vehicles, with over 15,000 kilometers of test roads available. Various scenarios showcasing unmanned driving are being demonstrated and applied.

China‘s new energy vehicle industry shows no signs of slowing down. With strategic focus, policy support, and technological advancements, the industry is set to continue its growth and provide consumers with innovative and sustainable transportation options. Mercedes-Benz China‘s tram exemplifies this growth story and the future of the new energy vehicle market in China.

